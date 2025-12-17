Angola Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

UPG Biashara - Let's Go Angola UPG Biashara - Apply UPG Biashara Learning Journey - Class of 2025 UPG Biashara - APPLY - Get Support

Angola has an advantage in #UPGBiashara. Angola is a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. https://upglive.org/upgbiashara.

Angola has resilient and creative entrepreneurs and we look forward to celebrating an Angolan winner of the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 350 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . The deadline to apply is 31 December 2025 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara As a priority country, entrepreneurs from Angola will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, entrepreneurs from Angola also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.“Angola has resilient and creative entrepreneurs and we look forward to celebrating an Angolan winner of the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the grant promotes creativity and inclusivity. Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodAs a priority country in 2026, entrepreneurs from Angola now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2026 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Note to Editors1. Learn more about UPG Biashara and apply https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara 2. Learn more about Diamonds Do GoodGrant https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/partners/diamonds-do-good/ 3. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGBiashara, #DiamondsDoGoodGrant4. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us 5. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination 6. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

