Playing Defense at the Army-Navy Game

The Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction’s (CWMD) Office deployed to Baltimore on December 13 to protect the Army-Navy Football Game from the threat of radiological, nuclear, or chemical threats.

For more than a century, the Army-Navy Game has been a major event in college football. This year, with the United States Army and United States Navy both celebrating their 250th anniversaries, it was even bigger. President Trump and many other VIPs attended. CWMD’s Mobile Detection Deployment Program (MDDP) sent personnel and radiological, nuclear, and chemical detection equipment to support a multi-agency counter-terrorism effort. In partnership with the Maryland State Police, MDDP deployed personnel and detection equipment to secure M&T Bank Stadium and the nearby area.

Like Army and Navy football, it was a team effort. MDDP worked with the Maryland State Police, United States Secret Service, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, among others.