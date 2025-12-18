Illegal Alien Who Couldn’t Speak English Causes Deadly Multi-Vehicle Pile Up in Tennessee under Biden-Era Work Authorization

Yet another avoidable tragedy caused by the Biden Administration and sanctuary policies

WASHINGTON – Today the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that an American was tragically killed due to a Chinese national with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) who failed the English proficiency test after the crash. DHS has now confirmed the driver investigators say caused the crash, 54-year-old, illegally entered the United States from Mexico in 2023.

On Tuesday, December 9, Huang rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-40 going westbound, causing a chain reaction that led to the death of one American, Kerry Smith, injuring 2 others. According to investigators, Huang was distracted by a video on his phone at the time of the crash. Fortunately, there were no passengers on Huang’s bus at the time of the crash. The USDOT/Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has been working closely with the State of Tennessee since this tragic incident occurred.

In 2023, Huang admitted to Border Patrol agents that he had entered the country unlawfully and was a citizen of China. Despite his admission of breaking the law, the Biden Administration released him into the country and provided him with both work authorization papers and a social security card. Because the Biden Administration provided him with work papers, Huang was able to get a Class B CDL, leading to the deadly multi-vehicle pile-up in Tennessee last week.

"Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs. And yet, sanctuary states around the country have been issuing illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses. The Trump Administration is ending the chaos,” U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “The brave men and women of ICE are working nonstop to get criminal illegal aliens out of our communities and off our roads."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in a statement, “It’s not just that Joe Biden let millions of migrants flood into our country illegally. His administration doled out the documentation these unqualified foreigner drivers needed to obtain trucking licenses and operate 40-ton missiles on the highway. The fact that this individual failed a basic English test also calls into question how he even got the license in the first place. Working with Secretary Noem, we will continue to fight to keep you and your family safe on America’s roadways.”

DHS and USDOT are protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

