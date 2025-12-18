A Message from Secretary Noem on December 17, 2025

Team,

I'm happy to share some exciting news: President Trump has appointed our very own Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar, as the next U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador. This is a well-deserved recognition of Troy's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our nation's security.

El Salvador is a key partner to the United States of America and Troy will be a superb and strong representative of the American people.

It has been amazing to work with Troy and I look forward to seeing all of his success and what he accomplishes for the American people. As we've delivered on President Trump's mandate to make America safer, Troy has been a linchpin—driving historic breakthroughs like cracking down on illegal immigration, slashing the flow of deadly drugs into our communities, dismantling transnational criminal networks, revitalizing the U.S. Coast Guard, and paving the way for a golden age of seamless, secure travel.

Our country can be proud of all that he has accomplished to secure our homeland and make the American people safer.

We can't wait to cheer on your next chapter and the impact you'll make for the American people—Congratulations Troy!

Kristi Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security