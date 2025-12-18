PostReminder Launches Version 2.0.0 with Advanced QR Campaign Management and Enhanced Analytics

PostReminder launched version 2.0.0, adding multi-QR campaigns, enhanced analytics, and a modern UI to improve attribution and engagement.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PostReminder, a QR-powered engagement and response platform, today announced the release of PostReminder 2.0.0, a major update designed to help marketers improve response rates, attribution, and engagement across direct mail and digital marketing.

The release introduces a modern user interface, advanced QR campaign tools, and enhanced analytics that give marketers clearer visibility into how audiences interact with physical and digital campaigns and what actions those interactions drive.

As QR codes continue to play a critical role in direct mail and digital marketing, PostReminder 2.0.0 enables multiple QR codes within a single campaign, allowing teams to measure performance by media type, placement, or audience segment. Paired with detailed scan analytics and reminder-based engagement, the platform provides end-to-end insight from first scan to final action. The new features help answer a common marketer question: which channel actually drove engagement or conversion?

What’s new in PostReminder 2.0.0

Key enhancements include:

● Redesigned user interface

A modern, tabbed layout that improves navigation and speeds up campaign creation and management.

● Multiple QR codes per campaign

Assign distinct QR codes to direct mail, print ads, or offline channels for more precise attribution.

● On-platform QR code designer

Create branded QR codes with customizable colors, patterns, and shapes.

● Expanded landing page customization

Build conversion-focused landing pages that align with brand guidelines.

● Enhanced analytics and reporting

Improved visibility into scans, reminder activity, and cross-channel performance.

Built for physical and digital marketing teams

PostReminder 2.0.0 supports organizations running campaigns across:

● Direct mail and address-based marketing

● Print advertising and inserts

● Event marketing and promotions

● Social media and email marketing

● Out-of-home and offline media

The platform connects offline marketing with digital measurement by enabling instant actions or scheduled reminders via SMS, email, or calendar alerts. This guides brands to capture engagement data, improve follow-up timing, and increase overall campaign ROI.

About PostReminder

PostReminder is a QR-powered engagement platform that helps businesses increase response rates from direct mail, print, and offline marketing. By enabling immediate actions or reminder-based follow-up, PostReminder keeps brands top-of-mind and drives measurable engagement beyond the initial interaction. The platform includes robust analytics to track QR scans, reminder activity, and campaign performance across channels.

About Respond Now LLC

Respond Now LLC is a marketing technology company focused on helping brands connect traditional media with digital engagement. Through data-driven tools and innovative response solutions, Respond Now enables marketers to turn offline interactions into trackable, high-intent customer actions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.