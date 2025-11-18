Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar Transforms Burnout into Breakthrough with Master’s in Happiness Studies

Dr Tal Ben-Shahar in front of Centenary University

Harvard’s famed happiness professor Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, launches the world’s first Master’s in Happiness Studies to help professionals turn stress into strength

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burnout has become a global epidemic, and one former Harvard professor is transforming how people respond to it. Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, the world-renowned expert in positive psychology and human flourishing, is leading a new academic movement that helps professionals turn stress into strength through the world’s first fully accredited Master of Arts (MA) in Happiness Studies at Centenary University.

Dr. Ben-Shahar is best known for teaching two of Harvard University’s most popular courses, Positive Psychology and The Psychology of Leadership, which drew record-breaking enrollment and sparked a worldwide interest in the science of happiness. Now, he’s bringing decades of research and teaching to a new kind of graduate education — one designed to help individuals, organizations, and communities flourish even in times of uncertainty.

A pioneer in happiness research, Dr. Ben-Shahar has spent his career exploring how people can grow stronger through adversity, a concept often described as antifragility.

His work bridges psychology, philosophy, neuroscience, and leadership studies, transforming the science of well-being from an academic curiosity into a practical, evidence-based discipline with global impact.

The MA in Happiness Studies represents the culmination of that work. Offered entirely online, the 30-credit, 20-month program brings together students from across industries and continents to learn the principles of sustainable well-being and positive leadership. Participants study how to build resilience, foster connection, and cultivate purpose, both personally and professionally, using research-backed strategies that enhance creativity, engagement, and performance.

The program is structured around Dr. Ben-Shahar’s SPIRE model, which explores five dimensions of human flourishing: Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Relational, and Emotional. By addressing all five, the program equips graduates to lead with balance, strength, and authenticity in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Ben-Shahar’s collaboration with Centenary University marks a milestone in higher education. Together, they have formalized happiness studies as a legitimate academic discipline, offering the first graduate degree of its kind anywhere in the world. The program blends academic rigor with applied science, reflecting Centenary’s mission to empower students through innovation and purpose-driven learning.

Enrollment is now open for the next cohort beginning January 20, 2026, with an application deadline of January 7, 2026. Tuition for the full program is $17,700. Professionals in fields such as business, healthcare, education, and social impact are encouraged to apply.

To learn more or apply, visit https://www.centenaryuniversity.edu/degrees-and-programs/school-departments/nhsb-school/master-of-arts-in-happiness-studies.

About Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar is an internationally renowned author, lecturer, and expert in the science of happiness and human flourishing. A former Harvard and Columbia University lecturer, he taught two of Harvard’s most popular courses, Positive Psychology and The Psychology of Leadership, and now leads the world’s first fully accredited Master of Arts in Happiness Studies at Centenary University. As cofounder of the Happiness Studies Academy, Dr. Ben-Shahar has helped shape the global conversation on well-being through his books, research, and teaching, inspiring millions to live with greater meaning and purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.