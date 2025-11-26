Happiness Studies Program Shares Science-Based Observations on Gratitude and Thanksgiving

Dr Tal Ben-Shahar in front of Centenary University

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar’s Master’s in Happiness Studies Highlights the Transformative Power of Gratitude

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving is widely recognized as a holiday of gratitude, connection, and reflection, core principles that align directly with the work of Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, one of the world’s leading experts on the science of human flourishing. As the architect of the first fully accredited Master of Arts (MA) in Happiness Studies, Dr. Ben-Shahar is using this season to highlight how the psychology behind Thanksgiving can shape long-term well-being and personal growth.

A former Harvard lecturer whose courses on Positive Psychology and Leadership were two of the most popular courses at the university, Dr. Ben-Shahar has spent decades studying how practices such as gratitude influence mental health, resilience, and meaning. His Thanksgiving-focused insights are reflected throughout the MA in Happiness Studies, a fully online program he created to bring the latest research on flourishing to students worldwide.

Thanksgiving as a Model for Flourishing

The themes celebrated during Thanksgiving, appreciation, connection, reflection, and purpose, represent foundational pillars of happiness science. Dr. Ben-Shahar emphasizes that while these experiences traditionally occur once a year, research demonstrates that integrating them into daily life can significantly improve happiness, motivation, and emotional well-being.

The Happiness Studies curriculum formalizes these insights into an academic discipline, showing learners how gratitude enhances cognitive functioning, supports strong relationships, improves physical health, and builds resilience during challenging periods. By studying these principles more deeply, students learn to extend the psychological benefits of Thanksgiving throughout the year, both personally and professionally.

A Program Designed by the World’s Leading Happiness Researcher

Dr. Ben-Shahar developed the MA in Happiness Studies to meet the rising demand for formal education in well-being science. The program combines insights from psychology, neuroscience, philosophy, leadership studies, and the humanities, offering an interdisciplinary model that helps learners understand and teach the science of happiness in evidence-based, practical ways.

At the center of the graduate program is Dr. Ben-Shahar’s SPIRE model, which explores well-being across five essential dimensions: Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Relational, and Emotional well-being. Gratitude plays a key role across each domain, making Thanksgiving a powerful example of how brief moments of appreciation can meaningfully influence a person’s holistic flourishing. The program is designed for professionals who want to deepen their leadership skills, enhance the well-being of their organizations, support students or clients, or apply positive psychology principles within healthcare, education, coaching, management, or community development.

A Global Classroom for the Study of Happiness

The MA in Happiness Studies reflects Dr. Ben-Shahar’s lifelong mission to make the science of happiness accessible worldwide. The fully online, 30-credit, 20-month structure allows students across continents to learn directly from one of the foremost figures in positive psychology. Participants engage with research-based frameworks, experiential exercises, practical implementation strategies, and are supported by a network of peers working to advance well-being in their own sectors and communities.

Enrollment Now Open for January 20, 2026

Applications are now open for the next cohort beginning January 20, 2026, with an application deadline of January 7, 2026. Tuition for the full program is $17,700. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early, as demand for the program continues to grow among professionals seeking to expand their careers through the study and application of happiness science.

Why Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar’s Work Matters Now

As global challenges intensify stress and overwhelm, Dr. Ben-Shahar’s work offers a research-backed pathway toward resilience, connection, and meaningful living. Thanksgiving serves as a timely reminder of how practices like gratitude can strengthen well-being—an idea that forms the foundation of the MA in Happiness Studies. Through this program, Dr. Ben-Shahar is shaping the next generation of leaders equipped to bring evidence-based well-being practices into workplaces, schools, healthcare systems, and communities worldwide.

To learn more or apply, visit https://www.centenaryuniversity.edu/degrees-and-programs/school-departments/nhsb-school/master-of-arts-in-happiness-studies.

About Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar is an internationally renowned author, lecturer, and expert in the science of happiness and human flourishing. A former Harvard and Columbia University lecturer, he taught two of Harvard’s most popular courses, Positive Psychology and The Psychology of Leadership, and now leads the world’s first fully accredited Master of Arts in Happiness Studies at Centenary University. As co-founder of the Happiness Studies Academy, Dr. Ben-Shahar has helped shape the global conversation on well-being through his books, research, and teaching, inspiring millions to live with greater meaning and purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.