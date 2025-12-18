Clean Energy Ventures Selects Harvest by Dasseti as ESG Reporting Software Partner

Harvest x CEV

Clean Energy Ventures selects Harvest to streamline ESG & financial data, boost engagement, and advance its mission to scale climate tech and hit net zero.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Energy Ventures (CEV), a leading global venture capital firm funding early-stage climate innovations, announced today that it has partnered with Harvest by Dasseti, the AI-powered ESG and investment intelligence platform, to streamline its data collection and reporting processes. Harvest will facilitate financial, impact, and ESG data collection and validation across CEV’s entire portfolio of companies.CEV relies on this comprehensive reporting to monitor the progress of its investments in key sustainability areas. Harvest will enable CEV to effectively provide value-added support and promote best practice within its portfolio companies. In its annual Impact Report, CEV provides comprehensive data on the climate impact, ESG performance and greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of its portfolio.In addition to CEV’s commitment to purchase high-quality carbon dioxide removal credits to address operational emissions through 2028, Harvest’s AI-enhanced reporting capabilities play a critical role in ensuring the firm is tracking progress against its mission to fund technologies capable of achieving multi-gigation GHG reductions. This work also supports CEV’s commitments as a member of the Venture Climate Alliance (VCA), an investor coalition dedicated to reducing operational emissions by 2030 and achieving portfolio-wide net-zero emissions by 2050.“We look forward to working with CEV and supporting their efforts to advance climate technologies and decarbonize economies,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder of Dasseti. “Harvest is a critical tool for investors and impact managers alike who turn to data to track progress against targets and provide key insights into portfolio ESG performance.”“Impact intelligence is core to the work that we do,” said Saurabh Kumar, Manager of Impact Measurement & Management at Clean Energy Ventures. “Partnering with Dasseti enables us to uphold our commitment to transparent reporting and arms us with the data we need to work hands-on with our portfolio companies, embedding sustainable value creation at the earliest stages and enabling stronger risk management.”Harvest by Dasseti utilizes AI to automate data collection and support private market firms with real-time insights, robust data workflows, and strategic ESG engagement. Across its global client base, the Harvest platform has facilitated the reporting of over 29.7 million metric tons of CO₂e in lifetime emissions, helping companies track their impact.ENDSAbout Clean Energy Ventures:Clean Energy Ventures invests in climate tech solutions with potential for multi-gigaton CO₂ reductions over the next three decades. By identifying the right engineering and leadership teams, the firm acts as a company builder, supporting solutions from seed stage through successful commercialization. Often the first partner to founders, CEV provides the capital, expertise, and the care needed to help build the new energy economy. cleanenergyventures.comMedia Contact:Mission Control Communicationscev@missionc2.comAbout Harvest:Harvest by Dasseti is the ESG investment intelligence platform redefining sustainable investing. Powered by AI, Harvest transforms complex, unstructured data into clear, decision-ready insights. Helping investors unlock value, meet regulatory demands, and drive real-world impact. Built for private market leaders, Harvest delivers more: more clarity, more efficiency, and more results.

