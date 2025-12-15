IIP Denmark (IIP) Selects Harvest by Dasseti to Elevate ESG and Investment Data Management

IIP adopts Harvest by Dasseti to streamline ESG reporting, improve data quality, and unlock insights across its private markets portfolio.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Harvest by Dasseti, the AI-powered ESG data and investment intelligence platform, is pleased to announce that IIP, an alternative investment platform for institutional investors investing in private funds, has chosen Harvest to streamline ESG data reporting across their fund of funds and co-investment portfolio.IIP will leverage Harvest’s powerful AI capabilities, including features such as SmartDocs AI, Sidekick assistant, ESG lifecycle automation and portfolio-level analytics, to improve data coverage across their portfolio.This decision underscores Harvest’s growing recognition as the go-to platform for private market investors seeking trusted, private ESG data, improved compliance, and actionable sustainability insights. The partnership is aligned with IIP’s commitment to responsible investment.“We’re thrilled to welcome IIP to the Harvest community,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO of Dasseti. “This collaboration reflects the strength of our platform in addressing the complexities of ESG investing in private markets, and our shared vision for delivering measurable impact and investment performance.”Harvest by Dasseti delivers AI-driven clarity, high response rates, and seamless reporting, supporting investors with real-time insights, robust data workflows, and strategic ESG engagement. Designed for LPs, GPs, credit, infrastructure, VC, and impact managers, Harvest is used in 40 countries to manage over 34 trillion in assets.For more information about Harvest, visit www.dasseti.com/harvest ENDSAbout IIPIIP is an alternative investment platform for institutional investors dedicated to making fund investments and co-investments within private equity. IIP partners with experienced top-tier buyout managers in the lower mid-market across Europe and the US. These managers make control investments in small and medium-sized companies – often as the first institutional investor.IIP’s AUM is approx. USD 15 billion.IIP is owned by PKA and Lars Larsen Group. PKA is one the largest pension funds in Denmark representing 365,000 members, mainly from social services and health care. Lars Larsen Group is a large and reputable Danish family office.IIP invests on behalf of PKA, Lars Larsen Group, as well as other pension funds, family offices, and HNWIs.About HarvestHarvest by Dasseti is the ESG investment intelligence platform redefining sustainable investing. Powered by AI, Harvest transforms complex, unstructured data into clear, decision-ready insights. Helping investors unlock value, meet regulatory demands, and drive real-world impact. Built for private market leaders, Harvest delivers more: more clarity, more efficiency, and more results.

