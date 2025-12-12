Golding Extends Partnership with Harvest by Dasseti to Enhance Sustainability Data Across its Investment Platform

Harvest Golding

Golding expands use of Harvest’s AI platform to improve data quality, streamline sustainability reporting, and deliver greater transparency to investors.

MUNICH, GERMANY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest by Dasseti, the AI-powered ESG data and investment intelligence platform, today announced that Golding Capital Partners, one of Europe’s leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, has extended its partnership with Harvest. The expanded collaboration will further streamline sustainability data collection and enhance regulatory reporting across Golding’s diversified investment platform.Golding invests across infrastructure, private credit, private equity, secondaries and impact, combining multi-manager strategies with increasing exposure to transaction-based and direct investments. This breadth of activity requires a scalable and efficient approach to collecting, structuring and validating sustainability data, especially given the fragmented reporting landscape of private markets.Harvest supports these needs through its suite of AI-powered tools that automate document extraction, map portfolio companies across complex ownership structures and validate data using agentic AI workflows. This reduces manual workloads, improves data quality, and increases coverage across underlying managers. It also helps institutional investors meet growing regulatory expectations while delivering greater transparency to their stakeholders.“Golding’s decision to extend our collaboration underscores the strength of Harvest in addressing the complexities of ESG data management for investors operating across multiple strategies,” said Billy Cotter, Head of ESG at Dasseti. “We share a commitment to enabling clarity, transparency and actionable sustainability insights.”“Consistent and reliable ESG data is essential for meeting regulatory expectations and supporting our investment processes. Harvest enables us to efficiently manage diverse data flows across our strategies and enhances the transparency we provide to our investors,” said Christian Schuetz, Managing Director & Head of Sustainable Investing at Golding.Harvest by Dasseti delivers AI-powered data warehousing, high coverage and seamless reporting, supporting investors with real-time insights, reduced workloads and streamlined reporting to LPs. Designed for LPs, GPs, credit, infrastructure, VC, and impact managers, Dasseti is used in 40 countries to manage over 34 trillion in assets.For more information about Harvest, visit www.dasseti.com/harvest ENDSAbout Golding Capital PartnersGolding Capital Partners is one of Europe’s leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, focusing on the asset classes infrastructure, private credit, private equity, secondaries and impact. With a team of more than 200 professionals across Munich, Luxembourg, Milan, Tokyo and Zurich, Golding manages over €15 billion in assets for more than 250 investors. Golding has been a UNPRI signatory since 2013 and a supporter of TCFD since 2021.About HarvestHarvest by Dasseti is the ESG investment intelligence platform redefining sustainable investing. Powered by AI, Harvest transforms complex, unstructured data into clear, decision-ready insights. Helping investors unlock value, meet regulatory demands, and drive real-world impact. Built for private market leaders, Harvest delivers more: more clarity, more efficiency, and more results.

