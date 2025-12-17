Gov. Cox appoints Joel Ferre to the Third District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 17, 2025) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Joel Ferre to the Third District Court, filling the vacancy created by Judge Mark Kouris’s retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Joel Ferre has spent decades doing the unglamorous work that keeps the system honest by following the facts, applying the law, and protecting the public,” Gov. Cox said. “Utah will be well served by his steady judgment on the Third District Court.”

Ferre has served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Utah since 2018, leading civil enforcement efforts in cases involving health care fraud, opioid diversion, and violations of federal statutes protecting public funds and programs. He has represented the United States in federal district court, handling both affirmative and defensive matters. In recognition of the Office’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, he received the United States Department of Justice Local Impact Opioid Team Enforcement Award in 2024. He was also recognized as Civil Division Lawyer of the Year in 2023.

Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ferre served in the Utah Attorney General’s Office, where he directed the Tort Section and later served as Deputy Director of the Litigation Division. In that role, he defended the State of Utah and its agencies in litigation involving personal injury, employment discrimination, and complex business disputes.

“I am sincerely grateful to Governor Cox for this nomination and the opportunity to continue serving the people of Utah,” Ferre said. “I have dedicated my career to serving the citizens of Utah, and if fortunate to be confirmed by the Senate, I will continue to serve with integrity, compassion, and a deep respect for the rule of law.”

Ferre earned his law degree from the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Weber State University. He is a member of the Utah State Bar.