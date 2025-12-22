Tava House Announces General Manager Hire

Brad Beck, General Manager (Photo Courtesy of Perini & Associates) Official Logo Tava House Architect Rendering (Courtesy of Echo Architecture & Interiors)

Brad Beck Has Great Expectations for New Establishment

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tava House is excited to announce the hiring of its new General Manager, Brad Beck. Beck has 25 years of experience in the restaurant business, including 20 years in management and 10+ years in fine dining. He opened Restaurant 1858 at Seven Falls for the Broadmoor and worked as Bar Manager and Floor Supervisor at multiple concepts at the Broadmoor.Beck recently sat down with TAVA House’s public relations firm, Perini and Associates, and shared his vision for Tava House as a premier restaurant and event destination in Woodland Park . “TAVA is going to be the next step in the evolution of dining in the Pikes Peak region. We know the building is beautiful, the view is breathtaking, the culinary team has some of the best credentials you'll ever find. The next step is precision and personality in all aspects of the business,” Beck shared.“Our individual character stands on a foundation of Earth, where humility and integrity naturally bloom into gratitude. We move with the fluidity of Water, where teamwork bred from chemistry feels weightless and service flows without friction. We breathe the clear Air of competency, where deep skill and preparation allow us to operate with absolute confidence. And we are ignited by Fire, bringing an electric energy born from our relentless curiosity and passion for creativity.”When asked how Beck plans to build and lead a team that reflects the level of service guests will expect from Tava House, he was ready with a well thought out plan of action. “A very wise and influential mentor of mine drilled into my head the word "anticipation" as the foundation for Hospitality. Another fine mentor of mine drilled into my head the word "consistency" as the foundation for Leadership,” said Beck.“We're using the next 2-3 months to pour into the systems, policies, processes, and every little detail so that every team member from our dishwashers to the cooks to the servers and all in between can step in and be the best versions of themselves,” Beck continued.“Long before we even think about interviewing, we'll have clearly defined the role, the expectations, the skills needed, and the resources we can pour into it. Then when interviewing, we will utilize the same lens to evaluate each candidate: Character, Chemistry, Competency, and Creativity. Recruiting won't be difficult; we know loads of highly talented people that are starved for a concept like this: it'll be our job to select and retain the absolute best fit for each role. We'll run every staff member through a thorough and cohesive training program, and we'll energize them by earning the buy-in towards our vision.”Beck believes that the Pikes Peak region is the perfect place for TAVA House not only because it’s been one of the fastest growing regions in the US for years, but because of the unparalleled natural beauty, clean air, and the easy and carefree culture of so much of the population.“People love being in the mountains. Add to it, a chilled beer, a great steak or bowl of gumbo, a perfectly executed event or unexpectedly warm touch of hospitality, and it's about as good as an experience as you could ask for,” said Beck. “People have literally been asking for it all around the Pikes Peak region. People from all around Colorado and beyond drive through Woodland Park en masse. We've just never given them much reason to stop. TAVA is that reason.”Development of the new Tava House steakhouse, taphouse, culinary school and event center, officially began on September 19, 2024 thanks to local Woodland Park resident, Derek Waggoner, the chief executive officer of Tava House Properties, and his group of local investors, included his wife, Nicole; local residents, Mark and Mary Jean Weaver and Mary and Alan Sekowski; Philip and Deborah Waggoner (Derek’s parents) and Chef Victor Matthews and his wife, Rhianna.Beck is most excited about opening Tava House in 2026 because it is an opportunity to start from scratch and make something special. “I've opened several new restaurants before, but I don't know if I've ever seen this much energy poured into an opening. We've got a million challenges ahead of us, but I feel like everybody I'm working with views those challenges as huge opportunities,” Beck explained.“We've got a ton of experience in each corner and on each responsibility point. We're all laser-focused on putting this multi-year dream literally on the ground. Is this a ton of work? Probably. But it feels like flying down the slopes, effortlessly weaving between trees and obstacles. There will be a moment after we open that I'll stop and look around. I'll feel the vibes coming from guests who are blown away by every element of their experience. I'll see a team locked in, perfectly in step with each other, thriving off of trust and respect that's been gained through hours and hours of training and developing chemistry. I'll see all those details getting checked off automatically and organically because of all the efforts we made to put processes in place. And at that point I'll know, the party's just starting, and it's about to get real wild!”ABOUT TAVA HOUSEGroundbreaking for construction on the Tava House on the 6.63-acre Woodland Station site in downtown Woodland Park was on September 19, 2024. Thanks to local Woodland Park resident Derek Waggoner, the chief executive officer of Tava House Properties, and his group of local investors, including his wife Nicole, Mark and Mary Jean Weaver, Mary and Alan Sekowski, Philip and Deborah Waggoner, and Master Chef Victor Matthews, PhD. and Rhianna Matthews; all local residents.Construction Management Firm: Thomas General Contractors, based in Colorado SpringsArchitect: Echo Architecture and Interiors, also based in Colorado Springs.TAVA House is accepting bookings now for Weddings, Banquets, and more. On-site dining is scheduled for Spring 2026.Tava House is named for “Tava,” the original name for Pikes Peak from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe meaning “Mountain of the Sun.”Website: https://tavahouse.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tavahouse X: https://x.com/tavahouse TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tavahousewp1 -30-

