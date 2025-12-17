Red Piranha Rolls Out Defence Ready Tactical Edge for Mission Critical Field Operations
Red Piranha launches the defence Tactical Edge Networking Appliance (TENA), extending Crystal Eye with secure deployable networking and TDIR for defence use.
During last week’s Partner Event, Adam Bennett (CEO), George Boulis (Sales General Manager), and Zayd Bhyat (Product Manager) showcased how Crystal Eye 6.0 and TENA combine to support tactical, mobile, and field-ready environments where reliability, security, and speed of deployment are critical.
The Tactical Edge Networking Appliance delivers:
1. Rugged, rapidly deployable secure networking at the edge
2. Post Quantum SDWAN connectivity and protection in disconnected or harsh environments
3. Native 5G support with expansion for satellite and mesh backhaul
4. Seamless integration with the Crystal Eye platform for visibility and control
5. Deployment flexibility across backpack, trolley, and vehicle-mounted formats
TENA is designed for defence forces, mining operations, first responders, naval units, and remote industrial environments. Use cases include disaster relief, tactical communications, military field operations, and mission-critical connectivity in remote locations.
To learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net.
Red Piranha Partner Event | Crystal Eye 6.0 Launch & 2026 Product Roadmap
