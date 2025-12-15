Red Piranha Releases Quantum-Proof SD-WAN and Enhanced Multi-Site Security

Crystal Eye Quantum-Proof SD-WAN

Red Piranha unveils Crystal Eye 6.0, introducing Quantum-Proof SD-WAN and a new generation of secure connectivity capabilities built for the post-quantum era.

Quantum-proof SD-WAN is essential for the next era of cyber risk. Crystal Eye 6.0 combines next-gen encryption, intelligent routing, and integrated TDIR in a scalable, deployment-ready platform.” — Adam Bennett, CEO, Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, has unveiled Crystal Eye 6.0, a major platform upgrade that introduces Quantum-Proof SD-WAN and a new generation of secure connectivity capabilities built for the post-quantum era. The launch was showcased at our December Partner Event by CEO Adam Bennett, Sales General Manager George Boulis, and Product Manager Zayd Bhyat.Quantum-proof SD-WAN positions Crystal Eye at the forefront of secure connectivity, enabling organisations to protect data in transit against both current and post-quantum decryption techniques. The enhancement also integrates with Crystal Eye’s high-performance routing with automated threat detection and response across distributed networks.Crystal Eye Quantum-Proof SD-WAN delivers:- Quantum-resistant encryption to protect data in transit against next-generation attacks.- Optimised internet and network connectivity with intelligent probing, failover, redundancy, and link health monitoring.- Threat detection and prevention capabilities to stop zero-day, phishing, and ransomware attacks across SD-WAN branches.- Unified SASE-aligned control, combining secure internet access with centrally managed policies.- Centralised multi-site management with full visibility, audit trail, and branch-level troubleshootingRed Piranha also highlighted partner enhancements, the upcoming Network Engineering Credit Program in Q1 2026. New hardware platforms were also featured, including 5G networking equipment, extending performance and deployment options across tactical, industrial, and remote environments.Crystal Eye 6.0 also includes:- Deployment Modes for faster, accurate setup- Stronger behavioural analytics for advanced threat detection- Mandatory HA redundancy and manual failover- SNMPv2c monitoring across distributed environments- Bridge interface support for transparent inline deployment- Expanded Declarative Authorisation Service with Kubernetes integration- Enhanced Secure Web Gateway with improved CASB, ML-driven detection, and DNS tunnelling defence- CMDB and Risk Register upgrades within OrchestrateTo learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net

Red Piranha Partner Event | Crystal Eye 6.0 Launch & 2026 Product Roadmap

