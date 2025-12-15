Red Piranha Releases Quantum-Proof SD-WAN and Enhanced Multi-Site Security
Red Piranha unveils Crystal Eye 6.0, introducing Quantum-Proof SD-WAN and a new generation of secure connectivity capabilities built for the post-quantum era.
Quantum-proof SD-WAN positions Crystal Eye at the forefront of secure connectivity, enabling organisations to protect data in transit against both current and post-quantum decryption techniques. The enhancement also integrates with Crystal Eye’s high-performance routing with automated threat detection and response across distributed networks.
Crystal Eye Quantum-Proof SD-WAN delivers:
- Quantum-resistant encryption to protect data in transit against next-generation attacks.
- Optimised internet and network connectivity with intelligent probing, failover, redundancy, and link health monitoring.
- Threat detection and prevention capabilities to stop zero-day, phishing, and ransomware attacks across SD-WAN branches.
- Unified SASE-aligned control, combining secure internet access with centrally managed policies.
- Centralised multi-site management with full visibility, audit trail, and branch-level troubleshooting
Red Piranha also highlighted partner enhancements, the upcoming Network Engineering Credit Program in Q1 2026. New hardware platforms were also featured, including 5G networking equipment, extending performance and deployment options across tactical, industrial, and remote environments.
Crystal Eye 6.0 also includes:
- Deployment Modes for faster, accurate setup
- Stronger behavioural analytics for advanced threat detection
- Mandatory HA redundancy and manual failover
- SNMPv2c monitoring across distributed environments
- Bridge interface support for transparent inline deployment
- Expanded Declarative Authorisation Service with Kubernetes integration
- Enhanced Secure Web Gateway with improved CASB, ML-driven detection, and DNS tunnelling defence
- CMDB and Risk Register upgrades within Orchestrate
To learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net.
Red Piranha Partner Event | Crystal Eye 6.0 Launch & 2026 Product Roadmap
