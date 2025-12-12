Red Piranha Announces Release of New AI Server Products at December Partner Event

Red Piranha releases New AI Server Products Red Piranha unveils New AI Server Products

Red Piranha unveils Crystal Eye 6.0, introducing a new class of dedicated AI Servers to its product range, built for distributed and hybrid environments.

With Crystal Eye 6.0 and AI Servers, we are delivering security built for scale, performance and real-world resilience. This is more than an upgrade; it’s a shift in how network defence is delivered.” — Adam Bennett, CEO, Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, announced the release of Crystal Eye 6.0, a major platform upgrade that introduces a new class of dedicated AI Servers to its product range. The launch represents a significant step forward in delivering stronger network stability, deeper operational visibility, and a Zero Trust-aligned defence architecture purpose-built for distributed and hybrid environments.At this week's Partner Event, Adam Bennett (CEO), George Boulis (Sales General Manager), and Zayd Bhyat (Product Manager) showcased how Crystal Eye 6.0 evolves into a faster, smarter consolidated security orchestration platform powered by on-premises AI. The new AI Servers integrate directly with Crystal Eye’s orchestration layer, enabling machine-speed analytics, automated response, and scalable protection across multi-site networks.Red Piranha released the AI Servers to assist its customers in building out secure sovereign AI on-premise or private cloud platforms.Instead of relying solely on cloud processing or stretching existing appliances, the servers run high-performance machine learning models locally. This then allows Red Piranha to overlay the security orchestration, bringing protection, threat detection, correlation, and response closer to the data.Crystal Eye 6.0 and the AI Servers were built in close alignment with partner feedback, focusing on simplicity, performance, and long-term scalability. They offer a practical path for organisations to adopt AI within their existing infrastructure while laying the groundwork for expanded behavioural modelling, deeper correlation, and enhanced automation arriving through 2026 releases.This launch marks a key milestone in Red Piranha’s mission to deliver autonomous, unified security for organisations of all sizes. With AI Servers now part of the Crystal Eye portfolio, customers gain an on-premise intelligence engine that elevates threat detection, response, and operational efficiency across every site they protect.To learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net

Red Piranha Partner Event | Crystal Eye 6.0 Launch & 2026 Product Roadmap

