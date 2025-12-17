Actress and Singer KIM SEJEONG Releases Her 1st Single Album, Solar System

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

, starting on January 10th, 2026, in Seoul, followed by performances in Taipei, Melbourne, Sydney, Manila, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Yokohama.ABOUT KIM SEJEONGKIM SEJEONG is a South Korean actress and singer under Jellyfish Entertainment. Currently one of South Korea’s most popular and in-demand actresses, she was awarded the Asian Artist Award for Best Actor in 2022 and 2023. Her most well-known acting credits are for her leading roles in the viral Webtoon-based Korean dramas Business Proposal and The Uncanny Counter, and School 2017 of the long-running School drama series. Apart from television dramas, she has also starred in a few musicals, including a lead role in Return: The Promise of the Day and Red Book. In 2016, she officially debuted as a K-pop idol in the project girl group I.O.I. and later joined gugudan a month later.AWARDS2023 Asia Artist Awards Popularity Award2022 & 2023 Asian Artist Awards Best Actor2022 SBS Drama Awards Top Excellence Award in a Miniseries Comedy/Romance2022 SBS Drama Awards Best Couple Award2022 Asian Artist Awards DCM Popularity Award – Actress2022 SBS Drama Awards Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama2022 Brand of the Year Awards Best Female Acting Idol2022 Brand Consumer Loyalty Awards Best Female Idol Actress2021 Brand Consumer Loyalty Awards Best Female Idol Actress2021 Brand of the Year Awards Female Multi-tainer of the Year2021 KCF Brand of the Year 2021 Best Multi-tainer2019 First Brand Award Grand Prize2019 KBS Drama Awards K-Drama Hallyu Star2018 KCF Brand of the Year 2018 Best Acting Idol2017 KBS Drama Awards Best New Actress2017 SBS Entertainment Awards Best Challenge Award2017 The Seoul Awards Popular Actress Award NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIM SEJEONG has released her first single album, Solar System . It is a remake of "Solar System (태양계)” by Sung Si Kyung, which was originally released in 2011. This single is KIM SEJEONG’s first music release since her first full album, Door, released back in 2023.“Since I’m releasing a new song after a while, I worked very hard on this single in hopes of breaking the limit of my vocal skills! I hope many people could resonate with it.” - KIM SEJEONGKIM SEJEONG worked with JUKJAE on the arrangement for this remake.“While attempting not to ruin the atmosphere of the original song, we tried to reinterpret the track’s signature sorrow to that of the monologue of an actor who has just begun telling their story. How deep the meaning behind the lyrics and the breaths between the words still remains a mystery, and as such, the production process was a constant back-and-forth of ‘Is this the right tone? Is this how we progress here?’ Taking in how we attempted to express the sounds of the glistening planets with acoustic instruments, we hope you can feel as if you’re inhaling and exhaling in sync with SEJEONG’s breaths.” - JUKJAEAhead of this release of Solar System, KIM SEJEONG starred in the historical fantasy romance drama, Moon River, which premiered on November 7, 2025, on MBC. While her presence on screen is ever present for many viewers around the world, the release of the Solar System, marks the beginning of her 2026 promotions starting with her upcoming fan concert tour, 2026 KIM SEJEONG FAN CONCERT

김세정(KIM SEJEONG) ‘태양계’ Official M/V

