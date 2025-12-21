Catch The Young Releases a Remake of a Korean Rock Ballad Classic from the 90s, '발걸음 (FOOTSTEPS)'

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catch The Young has released a new remake single of the 90s rock ballad classic, “ 발걸음 (FOOTSTEPS) ” by Emerald Castle. Originally released in 1997, “발걸음 (FOOTSTEPS)” captures the lingering pain from a breakup and hope for a new beginning. With its poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song has been widely loved as a timeless classic in South Korea that many artists have covered and reinterpreted since its release.“It is an honor to release a remake version of a well-loved classic in our name. Just like the song title, it will be a new ‘footstep’ for Catch The Young. With that in mind, we’ll work hard on preparing our full-length album until the day we share it with the world.” – Namhyun, Vocalist of Catch The YoungFor this remake single, Catch The Young stayed true to the original atmosphere of the track but reinterpreted it to naturally align with a more contemporary sound. The guitar solo in Catch The Young’s version was carefully crafted to recreate the sonic texture and characteristics of the 90s, while the vocal delivery focused on blending the original song’s identity with more modern emotional expressions. Through this approach, the remake preserves the original version’s authenticity and presents a new version that is infused with Catch The Young’s distinct color and style.“It is very exciting to be able to remake a classic song with our own colors. I hope Catch The Young’s ‘발걸음 (FOOTSTEPS)’ would help you heal and resonate with all of your inner emotions. – Kihoon, Guitarist of Catch The Young2025 has been a year full of activities for Catch The Young. While releasing four singles (“You, Always (2025),” “The Young Wave,” “Ideal Type,” and “In Your Arms”), Catch The Young performed at two of the biggest music festivals in Korea, the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and the Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival (JUMF), for the second year in a row. In September, the band was also invited to perform at the Sound Planet Festival 2025. As the year draws to a close, Catch The Young is currently preparing for the release of their first full-length album that is filled with the band’s original sound and characteristics, widening their potential and growth as the next leading band in Korea’s rock music scene.About Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre ‘Youth Pop-Rock,’ encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band’s strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing a full-length album, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

CATCH THE YOUNG ‘발걸음’ Official Video

