Junghoon of OMEGA X Releases Debut Solo Single, Belong

Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Junghoon of the K-pop boy group OMEGA X has released his first solo digital single, Belong. Junghoon has previously proven his talent as a songwriter and producer by participating as a composer, lyricist, and vocalist in three of four tracks (“덕통사고 (Countdown),” “TAKE ME OVER,” and “Pure Love”) for the OST album of the Korean BL drama, My Bias Is Showing!, which starred his bandmate, Kevin, as a lead character. Now, further showcasing these skills through his first digital single, Junghoon seeks to offer a warm and comforting atmosphere for his fans and future listeners with Belong, which focuses on appreciating the “quiet” moments with loved ones in the cold winter season.“I’ve been consistently telling my fans about this for a long time, and now my first solo digital single is finally out in the world! I’m a little nervous about how listeners will react to songs that carry my story and colors, but I’m taking on this new challenge with courage. Please look forward to my journey ahead as well.” - JunghoonBelong is an alternative R&B single album with two tracks. The title track, “Belong,” describes the moment of first finding the sense of belonging and comfort in someone’s arms. The second track, “Slowly,” delicately captures the slowly developing emotions for another person, just like the title suggests. Junghoon participated in composition and lyric writing for both tracks.After the single’s release, Junghoon will hold a release party in Seoul on December 21st, inviting fans to view performances of the tracks in Belong, as well as an exclusive listen to his unreleased and upcoming music. Tickets for this event began on December 4th at 8 pm (KST), and are still available with more information on the Interpark website.ABOUT JUNGHOONJunghoon [legal name Han Jung Hoon (한정훈)] is a South Korean vocalist and lead dancer of K-pop group OMEGA X. He first introduced himself to fans globally as a member of ENOi, and joined OMEGA X for their debut in June 2021. Since his debut with OMEGA X, he has gone on to release multiple singles and mini-albums with the group, along with making his acting debut in the K-drama My Bias is Showing! in 2025.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

