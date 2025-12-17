Commerce opens applications for Base Enhancement Grant Program

Submit Release
The North Dakota Department of Commerce is now accepting proposals for the Base Enhancement Grant Program, created by Senate Bill 2018 to support communities with Air Force and Air National Guard installations.

The program provides $1 million in funding to strengthen and advance military missions in North Dakota. Funds are designated for eligible organizations in Minot ($600,000), Grand Forks ($250,000), and Fargo ($150,000). Projects must be completed between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2027.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits, economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, and political subdivisions that support Minot AFB, Grand Forks AFB, or Fargo ANG.

Proposals must be submitted electronically by Jan. 21, 2026, to Shayden Akason, Deputy Director of Economic Development and Finance, at sakason@nd.gov.

The program supports initiatives such as mission advocacy, community integration, quality-of-life improvements, and veteran transition efforts.

Full program details, scoring criteria, and application instructions are available at https://ndgov.link/BaseEnhancementGrant.

