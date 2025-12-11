Tourism Sales and Marketing Update - December 2025

North Dakota hits high notes in tourism and media excellence

North Dakota’s collaborations with country-music duo Tigirlily Gold have made for an exciting second half of 2025.

North Dakota Tourism's top media moments of 2025

North Dakota Tourism’s public relations efforts in 2025 have delivered strong results, with strategic storytelling and media engagement driving national attention to the state’s unique offerings.

Social media delivers impressive YTD growth across key metrics

Our year-to-date social media performance demonstrates outstanding growth and momentum heading into the new year.

Fresh content, new ads and big wins on NDtourism.com

Welcome to our new website advertising partners:

Valley City Tourism, Visit Minot, Dry Creek Hideaway LLC, McKenzie County Tourism, Magic Discovery Center, Junkin Market Days, International Peace Garden, Buffalo Historical Society, City of Watford City and Visit Dickinson.

Put your brochures where travelers will see them!

Join the North Dakota Rest Area Brochure Program!

Reach road-trippers, families and first-time visitors with cost-effective, high-impact brochure placement at 14 North Dakota Department of Transportation rest areas and two State Historical Society visitor centers.

Boost your reach with new cooperative advertising options

North Dakota Tourism has launched a new in-state cooperative advertising program to inspire longer stays and reach the 56% of residents currently making day trips. Affordable options are available to help your business make an impact, from magazine placements and TV features to online display ads.

Walker wraps Q4 with over 150 trade touchpoints across Europe

Commerce Global Marketing Manager Fred Walker is wrapping up a strong Q4 travel mission, connecting with more than 150 travel trade professionals across Sweden, Denmark and the UK.

Cunningham showcases North Dakota at NTA Travel Exchange in Ottawa

The National Tour Association (NTA) held its annual Travel Exchange November 8–13 in Ottawa, Ontario.

North Dakota outdoor recreation and film spotlight

Governor’s Youth Pheasant Hunt

North Dakota Tourism supported the inaugural Governor’s youth hunt near Regent by providing state-branded vests and capturing the excitement with on-site photography.

New visuals from across North Dakota

New assets are available for Mandan, Grand Forks, Carrington, Watford City, Minot, Jamestown, Spiritwood, Bismarck, Kindred, New Salem, Fargo, Medora, New Town, Mapleton, Emerado, Walhalla, Page, Valley City, Devils Lake, Williston, Underwood, Bowman, Scranton, DIckinson, Belfield, Amidon, Regent, Mott, New England, Beach, Killdeer, Dunn Center, Dodge, Rhame, Hettinger, Casselton, and Center.

Travel Industry Quarterly Updates:

Schedules and the Tourism Industry Conference registration is now open for early-bird registration.

Read the online newsletter for complete details!