New Year, New Priorities: Why More People Are Looking to North Dakota in 2026

As the new year begins, many are rethinking where they want to live, placing safety, affordability, strong communities and quality of life on par with career considerations. Those priorities are bringing North Dakota into focus for a growing number of people.

Recent national rankings place North Dakota among the top states for families and education, indicators that closely align with what people say they want in a fresh start. Those qualities are echoed by residents who already call the state home.

According to the latest North Dakota Poll commissioned by the North Dakota News Cooperative, 91% of North Dakotans say they are proud to be from the state, with pride rooted in safety, strong communities and values centered around family and faith. More than eight in 10 residents say they are satisfied with their lives, and 66% remain optimistic about the year ahead.

"When people think about new year's resolutions, many are looking beyond a job change," said Katie Ralston Howe, director of the North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce Division. "They're thinking about where their families can thrive, feel safe and can truly belong. North Dakota continues to offer that combination."

Safety ranked as the top source of pride among residents surveyed, followed closely by community and shared values, reinforcing what many newcomers and returning residents say stands out most about life in North Dakota.

"I came to North Dakota thinking it would be temporary, but it quickly became home," said Morgyn Haugen, a registered nurse in Fargo. "Beyond my career, I found a strong sense of community and a place where I feel safe, supported and truly belong."

State leaders also point to strong economic fundamentals, including steady employment and long-term growth, as factors that help families navigate uncertainty and plan confidently for the future.

As people reset priorities in the new year, interest in North Dakota reflects a broader shift toward places that offer balance, opportunity and quality of life.

Fast Facts: Why People Are Looking to North Dakota

No. 2 Best State for Education and Childcare

No. 2 Shortest Commute Time

No. 3 Best State for Families

No. 6 for Cost of Living

91% of North Dakotans say they are proud to be from the state

84% say they are satisfied with their lives

66% say they are optimistic about the year ahead

Sources: National rankings and the North Dakota Poll commissioned by the North Dakota News Cooperative

