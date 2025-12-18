QuickFitting Expands Distribution of SurePress Fittings Through HD Supply

HD Supply now stocking 71 SurePress SKUs, with full 143-SKU assortment available via drop ship

Partnering with HD Supply marks another significant step in making SurePress fittings accessible to professionals who prioritize safety, reliability and time savings on every job.” — Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing & Product Management at QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting , a leading innovator in flame-free plumbing and HVAC technologies, announced today that its flagship product line, SurePress press fittings, is now available nationwide through HD Supply, a premier distributor serving the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. With 71 SurePress SKUs stocked across HD Supply warehouses and the full assortment of 143 SKUs available via drop ship, QuickFitting gains expanded reach into key commercial and residential repair sectors.Built to accelerate installation while minimizing callbacks, SurePress is the only copper press fitting on the market featuring 360-degree indication windows that confirm a proper press from any angle. Green indication fills windows once pressed, confirming a successful seal. Installers and inspectors can immediately determine whether a fitting has been pressed, eliminating uncertainty before pressure testing begins.SurePress fittings are compatible with V-profile jaws from leading hydraulic press tool brands, and require no flame, solder or glue. They're particularly well-suited for new construction and retrofit applications in settings where open flame work is restricted or where tight inspection schedules demand fast verification. The visual confirmation cuts down on rework, catches unpressed fittings before they turn into leaks, and instills confidence throughout the installation process.“Partnering with HD Supply marks another significant step in making SurePress fittings accessible to professionals who prioritize safety, reliability and time savings on every job,” said Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing & Product Management at QuickFitting. “With an extensive SKU assortment stocked for quick delivery and broad drop ship options, HD Supply is a perfect partner to support the growing demand for our SurePress press fitting technology.”HD Supply customers can now source SurePress fittings through HD Supply warehouses or conveniently order the full assortment via drop ship, streamlining procurement for plumbing projects across North America.About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure durability. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress™, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.