RTA Outdoor Living's Health Haven Demonstrates the Link Between Backyard Design and Better Health

New YouTube special shows how outdoor living can influence stress, recovery and everyday wellness

Our focus has always been on making outdoor spaces simple enough that people actually use them every day because that's where the benefit comes from. When cooking outside is easier, you do it more.” — James King, VP of Design at RTA Outdoor Living

GREENLAND, NH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTA Outdoor Living, a leading provider of custom prefab outdoor kitchen solutions, launches Health Haven , a new YouTube Special debuting April 23, built on a simple premise: your backyard directly influences how you eat, gather, move and recover. Science shows that if we change the environment, behavior follows.That idea is supported by a growing body of research. A large-scale review published in Environmental Research, analyzing 143 studies, found that exposure to green space is associated with lower cortisol levels, reduced heart rate, and improved heart rate variability (HRV), a key indicator of how the body responds to stress. Additional research from the University of Exeter shows that people with access to private outdoor space report higher levels of wellbeing and are more likely to stay physically active.Health Haven applies those findings in a real-world setting. The special documents the full transformation of a one-acre Miami property owned by performance coach and bestselling author Justin Roethlingshoefer and his wife Alyse, founders of Own It, a coaching business that helps business owners reclaim and restore their health. What started as an overgrown, underutilized backyard became a fully optimized wellness environment built around intentional daily use.The transformation included an outdoor kitchen, two louvered pergolas with electronic shades for year-round functionality, a sauna and cold plunge recovery area, a converted sea container housing an outdoor gym, a podcast and recovery studio equipped with red light therapy and a hyperbaric chamber, a full-backyard sound system for ambient sound bathing, a dedicated yoga and breathwork space, a pool deck and paver area, and a fire pit and seating area designed for evening connection. Perimeter fencing and turf complete the space, creating privacy and smooth grounding surfaces throughout."Environments change everything," said Roethlingshoefer. "It's how you feel, it's the emotions you have, it's the memories you create."For RTA Outdoor Living, the project reflects a belief the company has built its model around: that the backyard is the most underutilized space in the American home, and that the barrier to changing that has always been complexity, not desire."If it's complicated to build or inconvenient to use, it won't stick," said James King, VP of Design at RTA Outdoor Living. "Our focus has always been on making outdoor spaces simple enough that people actually use them every day because that's where the benefit comes from. When cooking outside is easier, you do it more. When your space is set up for gathering, you use it. Those small shifts compound over time."The full-length special premieres on YouTube on April 23 at 7 pm EST, supported by a dedicated Health Haven landing page featuring additional resources and design insights.About RTA Outdoor LivingRTA Outdoor Living is a leading provider of custom prefab outdoor kitchen solutions, designed to make high-quality outdoor living accessible and easy to implement. With a focus on streamlined design, durable materials, and a digital-first, virtual approach, RTA helps homeowners create outdoor spaces that are both functional and built for everyday use. For more information, visit rtaoutdoorliving.com

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