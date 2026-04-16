Novalina Highlights Schüller Möbelwerk’s Presence at Salone del Mobile 2026

The German manufacturer behind Novalina products will present its family of brands in Milan, reflecting the breadth and design direction of its portfolio

Milan is where Schüller demonstrates the full depth of its design and manufacturing capabilities to the world. Novalina draws from that same foundation.” — Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novalina is highlighting the participation of its manufacturer, Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH, at Salone del Mobile 2026, taking place April 21–26 in Milan, Italy.Under the theme "Feel at Home," Schüller will present its European collections at EuroCucina, the biennial international kitchen showcase held within Salone del Mobile, featuring new product developments and current design directions across kitchen and living spaces.In Milan, the company's presence reflects its established position across multiple market segments and underscores the manufacturing foundation behind Novalina's kitchen offering in the U.S. market.As part of its biennial product cycle, the company is introducing new collections across its brand portfolio. Its premium brand next125 debuts a new generation of products at the fair, while the Schüller brand brings its own portfolio of new designs to an international audience, having first previewed them last fall. Worktop specialist Systemo, Schüller's surfaces sub-brand, rounds out the presentation with new material introductions that complement the kitchen line-up.As part of Milan Design Week, Schüller's broader program extends into the city through its premium brand next125. The spatial installation "UN:FOLD", presented at Superstudio Più, Via Tortona 24, from April 20 to 26, plays with light, reflections, and spatial transformation through a dynamic circular structure of folded aluminum, forming a stage for a kitchen at its center. The installation was created in collaboration with Delhi-born architect and sculptor Ankon Mitra, an internationally recognized pioneer of "Oritecture", whose practice fuses origami principles with architecture and sculpture, with work exhibited across continents, from Venice and London to Shanghai.“Milan is where Schüller demonstrates the full depth of its design and manufacturing capabilities to the world," said Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America. "Novalina draws from that same foundation with a product range and door styles developed exclusively for American homes and the U.S. market.”By highlighting Schüller's participation at Salone del Mobile, Novalina reinforces the foundation of its offering: German-engineered kitchen systems developed and manufactured in one of Europe's most sophisticated production environments and adapted to the needs and tastes of the U.S. market.Schüller will exhibit at Salone del Mobile 2026, Hall 04, Stand C15/D20/D22 at Rho Fiera Milano, where Novalina representatives will also be present throughout the show.For more information, visit novalina.com About NovalinaNovalina is a premium kitchen brand owned by Schueller Furniture North America Inc., designed specifically for the U.S. market. Combining European sophistication with practical, everyday functionality tailored to the needs of American homeowners, Novalina delivers premium kitchen solutions with a focus on sustainability, innovation and superior customer service. Novalina kitchens feature cabinets manufactured by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH in Herrieden, Germany, backed by decades of German engineering expertise. For more information, please visit: novalina.com

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