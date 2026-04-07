Novalina Introduces the Boston Kitchen Collection, a Contemporary Lacquer Cabinetry System

Handleless kitchen cabinetry combining architectural clarity, modern materials and German engineering

Boston reflects a shift we see in many kitchens today toward cleaner architectural lines and more integrated planning. The goal was to create a kitchen collection that feels calm and visually precise.” — Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture NA, Novalina’s parent company

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novalina introduces the Boston Kitchen Collection, a contemporary kitchen cabinetry program defined by clean architectural lines, handleless fronts and thoughtfully integrated storage solutions. Designed for modern American homes, Boston reflects the shift toward kitchens that function as open, design‑driven living spaces rather than purely utilitarian rooms.Industry trend reports continue to highlight the growing preference for painted and matte cabinet finishes in contemporary kitchens. Lacquer surfaces have gained popularity among designers for their ability to deliver precise color, smooth architectural lines and durable performance in everyday use. With its emphasis on clean lines, layered materials and integrated planning, the Boston collection expands Novalina’s growing portfolio of kitchens designed for the U.S. market.A Study in Material BalanceBoston combines satin lacquer cabinetry with warm walnut‑effect elements, creating a layered palette that balances modern minimalism with natural warmth. In the collection’s signature composition, blue‑grey lacquer fronts contrast with vertical wood elements, while a recessed grip ledge profile reinforces the kitchen’s uninterrupted geometry.The result is a kitchen that reads more like integrated architecture than furniture, visually calm yet rich in material contrast. The restrained palette allows surrounding materials such as stone countertops, lighting and flooring to play a stronger role in the overall composition of the space.Designed Around Everyday LivingBehind Boston’s minimal exterior lies a carefully structured planning system designed to support the way kitchens are used throughout the day. Floor‑to‑ceiling cabinetry maximizes storage while maintaining a unified visual front. An integrated pantry keeps provisions close at hand while preserving the visual clarity of the main kitchen space.Interior organization systems bring structure to everyday routines. Flexible drawer inserts and real‑wood flex boxes help organize utensils, cookware and pantry items, while features such as a breakfast cabinet, integrated storage walls and a dedicated robot vacuum garage reflect the growing role of thoughtful planning in contemporary kitchens.Open shelving integrated into the island and tall cabinetry allows designers to balance display and concealment, creating moments where cookbooks, ceramics or personal objects can soften the overall architectural composition.Precision Engineering from GermanyBoston cabinetry is manufactured in Herrieden, Germany by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH and built with the precision associated with German cabinetry engineering. The lacquered fronts feature a durable matte surface designed for everyday use, while reinforced edges help maintain the crisp lines that define the collection’s minimalist aesthetic.While produced in Germany, Boston is designed to integrate seamlessly with American kitchen layouts and appliance standards, allowing designers to bring European kitchen architecture into a wide range of residential projects.“Boston reflects a shift we see in many kitchens today toward cleaner architectural lines and more integrated planning,” said Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America, Novalina’s parent company. “The goal was to create a kitchen collection that feels calm and visually precise while still supporting the everyday routines that happen in the space.”For more information, visit novalina.com About NovalinaNovalina is a premium kitchen brand owned by Schueller Furniture North America Inc., designed specifically for the U.S. market. Combining European sophistication with practical, everyday functionality tailored to the needs of American homeowners, Novalina delivers premium kitchen solutions with a focus on sustainability, innovation and superior customer service. Novalina kitchens feature cabinets manufactured by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH in Herrieden, Germany, backed by decades of German engineering expertise. For more information, please visit: novalina.com

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