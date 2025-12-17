DAISY GENOMICS SECURES $2.5M TO ADVANCE OPTICAL PLATFORM FOR PRECISION MEDICINE

New funding supports development of Daisy Genomics’ optical technology, expanding precision medicine use cases and accelerating clinical impact

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daisy Genomics Inc. (“Daisy Genomics”), a precision genomics company developing a physics-based sequencing platform for direct, epigenetic data detection, today announced the close of its $2.5 million Seed financing round. The round includes participation from existing investors Cottonwood Technology Fund and Tramway Venture Partners, as well as new investment from Waves Capital Partners.Daisy Genomics’ physics/optical scanning technology represents a significant advancement to current lab-based approaches – yielding the full spectrum of epigenetic biomarkers – more accurately, much faster, and at a lower cost. The financing will accelerate Daisy Genomics’ progress toward generating sequencing-grade data and commercializing and scaling its proprietary nanochannel and surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (“SERS”)-based detection technology. The company plans to use the capital to advance development milestones, optimize chip performance, and expand its strategic collaborations with leading universities and diagnostics companies. These partnerships, which will be announced in the coming weeks and months, are designed to establish key proof points and generate critical data for AI and machine learning algorithms that address high-value healthcare applications.“The need for Daisy Genomics’ technology is immense, especially in liquid biopsy applications. We have been impressed with Daisy Genomics’ technical progress and disciplined approach to developing a truly novel sequencing technology,” said Dave Blivin, Managing Partner at Cottonwood Technology Fund. “This platform has the potential to fundamentally reshape how and how much genomic and epigenetic information is captured and interpreted, and we are excited to continue supporting the team.”Waneta Tuttle, Managing Partner at Tramway Venture Partners, added, “Daisy Genomics is tackling one of the most important frontiers in life sciences, and we are proud to be driving these breakthroughs in New Mexico. The company’s vision aligns with our focus on transformative, scalable health technologies, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this next phase of growth in the New Mexico life sciences and technology ecosystem.”“We are excited to join Daisy Genomics’ mission to their novel spectral based genomics platform into mainstream research and diagnostics,” said R. Kloosterman, Partner of Waves Capital Partners. “The combination of Daisy Genomics’ scientific rigor and product development roadmap positions the company to unlock a new era of precision genomics.”Daisy Genomics’ proprietary platform combines advanced nanofluidics, semiconductor manufacturing, and SERS to deliver high-resolution molecular reads without chemical labeling, amplification, or enrichment. This approach enables faster, richer, and more cost-effective access to DNA and RNA data, including the detection of epigenetic modifications invisible to traditional sequencing methods.“This funding marks a pivotal milestone for Daisy Genomics as we move toward sequencing-grade data,” said Emily Milsovic, CEO of Daisy Genomics and formerly an executive at GRAIL and Illumina. “We appreciate our partnerships with Cottonwood and Tramway and welcome Waves Capital. Together, we are poised to turn research into transformative applications that will enhance diagnostics and precision health.” TCB Capital Advisors (“TCB”) served as exclusive financial advisor to Daisy Genomics with respect to the Seed financing.About Daisy GenomicsDaisy Genomics is an early-stage company developing a proprietary DNA/RNA and mRNA sequencing technology for precision medicine applications. Today’s standard sequencing approaches require extensive library preparation and impose a massive computational burden on reassembling datasets. Daisy Genomics’ technology uses proprietary nanochannels and enhancement structures that enable optical readout via Raman spectroscopy. This approach provides a faster time-to-result with more comprehensive data to feed new precision health AI and machine learning algorithms, all without the need for days of upfront library preparation.For more information, visit: https://www.daisygenomics.com/ About TCB Capital AdvisorsTCB Capital Advisors is a healthcare-focused investment banking and strategic advisory firm dedicated to advancing innovation across life sciences. TCB partners with visionary healthcare companies to drive capital formation, strategic partnerships, and commercial growth. With deep domain expertise and a mission-driven approach, TCB supports companies at every stage of development, from early fundraising to commercialization, helping bridge scientific breakthroughs with real-world patient impact. TCB Capital Advisors is an affiliate of Finalis Securities LLC (“Finalis”), a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”).For more information, visit: https://www.tcbcapitaladvisors.com/ Contact:Investor Contact: Sam Libby; samlibby@tcbcapitaladvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.