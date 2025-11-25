WOMEN TO KNOW ANNOUNCES MONUMENTAL NATIONAL EXPANSION, SCALING TOP-TIER WOMEN'S HONOR TO 30 STATES

KNOW is a global media company dedicated to providing female leaders the visibility and high-level connections they need to be seen, heard, and recognized

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KNOW Women , the publisher behind the exclusive hardcover coffee table book and honor dedicated to amplifying the voices and visibility of ambitious female leaders, today announced a massive national expansion, committing to launching in 30 states and markets across the U.S. over the next 12 months. The expansion is a direct response to the overwhelming success of the honor in its foundational markets (North Carolina and Florida), proving the vital need for a premium, permanent platform dedicated to recognizing top-level women professionals, executives, and founders.“This expansion is the most significant step we have taken to fulfill our core mission,” said Sarah Benken Foushee, Founder & CEO for KNOW Women. “The visibility gap for high-achieving women is a national challenge. By scaling from local success to a robust network of 30 state editions, we are building the ultimate national record of female excellence, ensuring these leaders are seen, heard, and recognized for their measurable impact on business and community.”Initial Launch States & Call for NominationsThe national journey officially begins with the immediate opening of nominations in the first four major launch states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Georgia.Women to KNOW is actively seeking nominations for women whose professional contributions demonstrate substantial, measurable impact, proven leadership, and a legacy of mentorship and influence within their respective states.The 30-State CommitmentThe 30 states and markets included in the expansion plan, which will be launched in phased rollouts over the coming year, are:● Initial Launch: Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Georgia● Subsequent Launch Markets: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, and Wisconsin.About Women to KNOWKNOW is a global media company and network for ambitious businesswomen, dedicated to helping members reach their next level of achievement. The company was founded in 2018 in Phoenix by serial entrepreneur Sarah Benken Foushee, who believes that when high-achieving women are seen, heard, celebrated and known for their accomplishments, they inspire others and help elevate the next generation of female leaders.KNOW has hosted more than 500 events and published profiles of over 7,000 women across North America. The community includes 18,000 female CEOs, business owners, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. For more information, visit theknowwomen.com.

