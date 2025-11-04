LUCHA: A Wrestling Tale Premieres Digitally November 11

Award-winning Bronx girls wrestling documentary available to rent and purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning documentary LUCHA: A Wrestling Tale will be released digitally on Nov 11, available for purchase or rent on Apple TV & Amazon Prime Video. LUCHA follows the 1st all-girls high school wrestling team in the Bronx at the Taft School. Captured over 3 years, the film tracks these young wrestlers' struggles both on and off the mat as they confront the realities of life in the poorest congressional district in the country.The film, directed by Marco Ricci, premiered at DOC NYC and earned the Grand Jury Metropolis Award, one of the festival’s highest honors. It has since been featured by The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, TODAY, and CBS News for its honest look at resilience, opportunity, and what happens when young women are given a place to fight for their future.“LUCHA means struggle, and it also means fight,” said Ricci. “These girls didn’t just learn to wrestle. They learned to fight for their education, for their dreams, and for each other.”What began as a high school experiment led by Coaches Joshua Lee and Robert Carrillo has become a movement that continues today through the LUCHA Wrestling Club, a nonprofit that helps girls access mentorship, college opportunities, and a community that believes in them.Lee said the film captures the heart of what LUCHA stands for. “We started with nothing. No mats, no money, no plan beyond showing up for these young ladies,” he said. One of the film’s most potent voices belongs to Shirley Paulino, a founding member of the team. “Wrestling saved my life,” said Paulino. “It showed me I was stronger than my circumstances.”What started in a Bronx school cafeteria has become a national story about access and opportunity in girls’ sports. “Every time someone watches this film, they see what’s possible,” said Lee. “That’s why this release matters, it keeps the fight going.”LUCHA: A Wrestling Tale will be available to rent or purchase beginning November 11 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.For more information, visit luchawrestlingclub.orgAbout the Film:LUCHA: A Wrestling Tale is an award-winning documentary directed by Marco Ricci. The film follows 4 teenagers on the 1st all-girl high school wrestling team in the South Bronx, who found strength, sisterhood, and purpose while fighting through struggles on and off the mat.

