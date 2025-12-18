CIRCA Expands Global Presence with Three New Offices in 2025

Luxury Jewelry Buyer Strengthens U.S. and Caribbean Footprint, Bringing Worldwide Total to 23 Offices

Opening offices in Coral Gables, Del Mar, and Puerto Rico allows us to connect with more clients directly, offering the tailored luxury experience our clients expect from CIRCA.” — Steven Schneider, CEO of CIRCA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIRCA, a leading buyer of pre-owned fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches, today announced the opening of three new offices in 2025, bringing its global total to 23 locations. These additions reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to its unmatched service and extensive network of fine jewelry experts, providing personalized, concierge-level support to clients worldwide.

The new offices will serve as dedicated spaces for in-person expert evaluations of clients’ fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches. By strategically expanding into these key locations, CIRCA continues to make its premium services more accessible to clients seeking convenient, discreet, and trustworthy evaluations of their most valuable pieces.

The newest locations include:

- Coral Gables, Florida

- Del Mar, California

- San Juan, Puerto Rico

“2025 has been a year of growth and opportunity for CIRCA,” said Steven Schneider, CEO of CIRCA. “Opening offices in Coral Gables, Del Mar, and Puerto Rico allows us to connect with more clients directly, offering the tailored luxury experience our clients expect from CIRCA.”

CIRCA prides itself on private appointment selling experience. Here’s how it works:

1. Tell us about your items

a. Include photos and any relevant documents or certificates. Detailed information will improve our level of service.

2. Schedule a visit

a. Select a date and time to meet privately with a CIRCA expert at one of our 23 global locations. Receive a free evaluation of your items with no obligation to sell.

3. Meet with an expert to receive an offer

a. Upon review of your items, we’ll provide a purchase offer. There are no fees or commissions for our service.

4. Get paid

a. Receive immediate payment by bank transfer.

For more information about CIRCA, please visit www.circajewels.com.

About CIRCA

CIRCA is a leading buyer of fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches. With 23 offices worldwide and an extensive network of experts, the brand is dedicated to offering trustworthy, high-value client experiences. For more information visit www.circajewels.com and follow CIRCA on Instagram and Facebook.

