OmniMD Achieves EHNAC Accreditation, Reinforcing National Standards for Patient Data Security in AI Healthcare Systems

EHNAC accreditation validates OmniMD’s commitment to national standards for privacy, security, and trust across AI-powered EHR and healthcare systems

EHNAC accreditation reinforces our core belief that technological innovation in healthcare must be grounded in uncompromising standards for privacy, security, and reliability.” — Divan Dave, CEO of OmniMD

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniMD, a long-standing healthcare information technology company serving U.S. clinics and health systems for more than two decades, today announced its formal accreditation by the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). This recognition validates OmniMD’s adherence to nationally recognized standards for privacy, security, confidentiality, technical performance, and operational integrity across its cloud-based EHR, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) systems, and rapidly expanding suite of healthcare AI solutions.

EHNAC accreditation is awarded following a rigorous, independent evaluation assessing compliance with industry frameworks, including HIPAA, HITECH, NIST SP 800-53, and CMS and ONC interoperability guidelines. With this certification, OmniMD joins a select group of U.S. healthcare organizations that have demonstrated exceptional stewardship of protected health information (PHI) in increasingly complex digital environments.

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

As U.S. healthcare moves rapidly toward digitally augmented care models, AI Clinicians, AI Medical Scribes, AI Front Desk systems, predictive RCM automation, and intelligent interoperability frameworks, data governance and patient safety have become central to adoption.

OmniMD’s accreditation underscores its commitment to building AI systems that not only enhance clinical efficiency but also meet the stringent data protection expectations of modern healthcare delivery organizations.

“As AI becomes more deeply integrated into clinical workflows, from documentation and scheduling to decision support, providers need partners who can safeguard patient data with absolute integrity. This recognition reflects more than compliance; it reflects our responsibility to the clinicians and patients who trust these systems every day.”

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗢𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗠𝗗’𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗜 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺

The accreditation applies to OmniMD’s integrated platform, which includes:

● OmniMD EHR & Telehealth Platform: Certified clinical documentation, prescribing, charting, and care coordination tools.

● AI Medical Scribe: Real-time ambient clinical documentation with automated quality assurance safeguards.

● AI Front Desk & Scheduler: HIPAA-compliant patient-facing conversational AI for intake, reminders, triage assistance, and scheduling.

● AI RCM Automation: Predictive denial management algorithms, claim scrubbing, coding intelligence, and payment optimization workflows.

● OmniXchange Interoperability Suite: Standards-compliant exchange supporting HL7, FHIR, X12, and custom interfaces for laboratories, imaging centers, hospitals, and payers.

● Medical Billing Software & Practice Management Systems: Integrated revenue, compliance, and administrative infrastructure for ambulatory practices.

EHNAC’s assessment validated OmniMD’s secure cloud architecture, disaster-recovery readiness, encryption controls (in transit and at rest), access governance, operational resilience, and continuous monitoring protocols.

𝗔 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗜 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨.𝗦. 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲

As the federal government advances responsible AI initiatives and health systems increasingly evaluate clinical AI models, accreditation frameworks are expected to play a greater role in procurement and regulatory oversight.

Independent certification from EHNAC bolsters trust in AI-enabled tools by verifying that underlying systems align with recognized national safeguards.

“Many emerging AI vendors are entering the healthcare market without the governance controls necessary for managing patient data,” said Kamal Sharma, CTO of OmniMD. “Our accreditation demonstrates that AI innovation and rigorous compliance can, and must, coexist. This milestone ensures that our AI offerings are designed, deployed, and managed with the ethical and technical rigor the healthcare sector requires.”

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗛𝗡𝗔𝗖

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a federally recognized, standards-developing organization that accredits healthcare networks and IT service providers. EHNAC evaluates compliance with HIPAA, HITECH, and industry best practices to promote secure, high-quality data exchange across the healthcare ecosystem.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗠𝗗

Founded in 2000, OmniMD is a New York-based healthcare technology company delivering EHR Software, practice management, RCM, interoperability solutions, and AI-powered clinical and administrative systems to thousands of providers across the United States. With a mission to modernize healthcare operations through secure, intelligent digital infrastructure, OmniMD supports clinical excellence, regulatory compliance, and patient-centered care across diverse care settings.

