Most Patient Calls Happen After Hours, Prompting OmniMD to Expand AI-Enabled Care Continuity

OmniMD expands AI-driven care continuity solutions as internal data shows a surge in after-hours patient communication nationwide.

EHNAC accreditation is a reflection of our long-standing investment in secure, compliant, and scalable healthcare technology” — Divan Dave, CEO of OmniMD

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniMD, a U.S.-based healthcare IT and AI solutions provider serving medical practices for more than two decades, today announced findings from an internal analysis showing that a substantial share of inbound patient communication occurs outside standard clinic hours, a trend increasingly relevant as healthcare organizations work to close gaps in access, triage, and continuity of care.

The analysis, conducted across a representative sample of OmniMD clients, revealed that a significant proportion of patient calls and message attempts were logged after 5:00 PM, aligning with national concerns about delayed access to clinical guidance and rising patient expectations for real-time support.

𝐀 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫: 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠

Healthcare systems across the U.S. have reported growing strain on after-hours workflows, with many practices facing challenges related to:

● Managing triage safely outside clinical hours

● Responding to medically significant concerns that could escalate without timely attention

● Reducing unnecessary emergency department utilization

● Ensuring documentation alignment with in-clinic systems

● Supporting behavioral health and chronic care patients requiring evening guidance

OmniMD’s internal review mirrors these concerns. Practices ranging from primary care to behavioral health and specialty clinics consistently observed higher patient call volumes immediately after clinics close, suggesting a mismatch between traditional operational hours and modern patient expectations.

“Patients are not seeking care on a 9-to-5 schedule,” said Dr. Krishna Nathwani, Business Analyst at OmniMD. “Their questions, concerns, and urgent needs continue into the evenings and weekends. For two decades, our mission has been to help healthcare organizations meet those needs safely, efficiently, and without increasing administrative burden.”

𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

To address this emerging pattern, OmniMD is expanding its AI-driven service portfolio, offering solutions that extend clinical availability beyond standard hours without compromising compliance, documentation, or patient safety. These capabilities include:

𝐀𝐈 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Assists providers with contextual insights, chart reviews, clinical decision support augmentation, and documentation clarity, improving readiness for next-day care.

𝐀𝐈 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤 & 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Provides real-time call handling, appointment coordination, intake assistance, and automated routing of medically relevant queries to on-call providers.

𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞

Captures conversations and updates clinical documentation in real time, ensuring that after-hours interactions are accurately and securely recorded in the EHR.

𝐀𝐈-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐂𝐌 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Manages eligibility checks, benefits verification, and after-hours financial queries, helping practices maintain operational continuity.

All solutions are designed to meet U.S. healthcare regulatory expectations and integrate seamlessly with OmniMD’s cloud-based EHR, Interoperability Suite, and Medical Billing Services.

𝐄𝐇𝐍𝐀𝐂 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭, 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

OmniMD recently achieved EHNAC (Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission) certification, one of the industry’s most rigorous assessments of privacy, security, confidentiality, and efficiency in healthcare data handling.

This accreditation validates OmniMD’s adherence to:

● HIPAA and HITECH requirements

● Proven data integrity and secure transmission

● Industry-standard protocols for interoperability

● Operational excellence in cloud-based healthcare systems

● Governance frameworks required by leading health networks and payers



𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

Clinics across the country are experiencing:

● Increased chronic disease management needs

● Higher behavioral health demand

● Growth in hybrid care models (telehealth and in-person)

● Patient preference for asynchronous and after-hours communication

● Pressure to reduce readmissions and prevent avoidable ED visits

While traditional on-call structures have been in place for years, the scale and frequency of patient outreach after hours have accelerated.

OmniMD’s findings suggest that AI-assisted, integrated, and compliant systems may help alleviate many of these pressure points by providing structured, responsible, and clinically aligned after-hours support.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃

OmniMD is a leading U.S. healthcare IT and AI solutions company serving medical practices, health systems, and specialty groups for over 20 years. Its cloud based EHR, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Interoperability (OmniXchange), AI Clinician, AI Medical Scribe, OmniMD AI Front Desk, and enterprise analytics platform empower organizations to streamline clinical operations, strengthen financial outcomes, and improve the patient experience. OmniMD is EHNAC certified, ensuring industry-leading standards in data privacy, security, and interoperability.

For more information, visit www.omnimd.com or contact sales@omnimd.com.

