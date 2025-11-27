OmniMD Launches Its Most Ambitious Year-End Acceleration Program for Clinics. 50% Off AI Modules And 14-Day RCM Trial.

OmniMD launches a year-end program offering 50% off AI modules, a 14-day RCM trial, and one month of comprehensive technology and marketing solutions at no cost

Clinics are entering 2026 at a pivotal moment. Our Year-End Acceleration Program removes adoption barriers and gives organizations a stronger, more resilient operational start to the coming year.” — Divan Dave, CEO, OmniMD

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniMD, a national leader in AI-driven healthcare automation, today announced its most expansive Year-End Holiday Acceleration Program to date, an exclusive, limited-period initiative available through December 31, 2025. Engineered for medical groups preparing for the intensifying operational demands of 2026, the program delivers unprecedented access to OmniMD’s AI ecosystem, revenue cycle technology, and clinical growth services at significantly reduced adoption thresholds.

This season’s program unifies three high-impact accelerators into one integrated offering, enabling clinics to strengthen patient access, stabilize administrative workflow, and enter Q1 with a level of operational resilience not typically possible during year-end.

50% 𝐎𝐟𝐟 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃’𝐬 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞

This holiday window extends a deeply reduced entry point across OmniMD’s flagship AI portfolio, including AI Front Desk, AI Medical Scribes, AI Clinician, AI Scheduler, and additional automation modules built to support high-volume clinics.

In a landscape marked by workforce shortages, rising administrative complexity, and increased patient expectations, this reduced-rate access allows clinics to deploy enterprise-grade AI capabilities that would otherwise require substantial investment, positioning them for a structurally stronger 2026.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐏𝐌 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐱

As part of the holiday program, OmniMD is granting clinics access to a comprehensive RPM sandbox environment that includes:

● Real-time biometric monitoring

● Predictive analytics and risk scoring

● AI-generated care summaries

● Device-agnostic integration

● Early-detection intelligence for chronic-care pathways

This enables practices to explore firsthand the same technology used in national chronic-care programs, without commitment, configuration, or financial exposure.

𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤

In its most generous year-end extension yet, OmniMD is offering one month of free access to an extensive suite of clinical technology, interoperability tools, and practice-growth services that collectively represent a high-value investment for any outpatient organization.

This includes one-month of complimentary access to:

● OmniMD’s integrated EHR & Practice Management system

● Medical Billing Services

● Interoperability & Lab Interface connections

● Integrated Telehealth Services (ITS)

● Digital Health, chronic-care, and remote-patient workflows

● Complimentary clinician licenses

● A complete marketing and visibility package including SEO, social media management, content development, and reputation management

The combined scope of this package typically represents well into five figures of monthly value, now being extended at no cost for clinics joining during the holiday period.

This is the only time each year that OmniMD unifies its technology, automation, and marketing solutions into one fully integrated acceleration program.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐄𝐧𝐝

Outpatient practices are heading into 2026 amid shifting workforce dynamics, tighter reimbursement environments, and rising operational burdens. According to national healthcare forecasts:

● The clinical workforce gap is expected to widen significantly in 2026.

● Administrative load continues to consume a disproportionate share of clinic bandwidth.

● Hybrid care, chronic condition management, and continuous monitoring demand new operational models.

Industry research continues to reinforce the importance of early modernization:

● AI-driven patient access tools reduce front-desk workload substantially.

● Intelligent scheduling systems expand capacity and optimize provider time.

● RPM-enabled pathways reduce unnecessary readmissions and improve care continuity.

Clinics that prepare before Q1, particularly during year-end, gain measurable operational resilience, financial stability, and competitive advantage as patient volumes surge.

𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

“When patient volumes rise, and staffing patterns tighten, AI becomes the backbone of patient access and clinic stability,” added Kamal Sharma, CTO, OmniMD. “This initiative is designed to give healthcare organizations a measurable structural advantage as they enter the new year.”

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐎𝐈

December through January consistently produces the most complex operational cycle of the year, driven by:

● Insurance renewals and policy resets

● Seasonal illness spikes

● Vacation schedules

● Pre-deductible traffic

● Elevated patient demand

● Record call and scheduling surges

OmniMD’s AI Front Desk and AI Scheduler stabilize these fluctuations with:

● 24/7 patient-access capacity

● Significant reductions in call wait times

● Greater scheduling precision and optimization

● Hundreds of staff hours saved per provider during Q1

This year-end modernization ensures that clinics begin 2026 with a fortified operational core rather than reacting to predictable seasonal pressures.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐌𝐃

OmniMD is a premier healthcare information technology provider offering a fully integrated suite of AI-enabled solutions for ambulatory practices. Its portfolio includes AI Front Desk, AI Scheduler, AI Medical Scribe, AI Clinician, EHR, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring, and advanced workflow automation. Backed by responsible AI frameworks, enterprise-grade security, and interoperability, OmniMD empowers providers to deliver superior patient care while enhancing operational efficiency.

Learn more at www.omnimd.com

