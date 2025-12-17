KFSHRC Develops Novel Technique to Treat Inner Ear Disorders Using Ultra-Micro 3D Printing Technology

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh has developed an innovative technique to treat a rare inner ear disorder by reconstructing the delicate structure responsible for the body’s balance through high precision digital modeling and advanced manufacturing technologies. The breakthrough offers a highly accurate treatment option that preserves the ear’s natural functions without harming sensitive tissues.Developed entirely by the Department of Otolaryngology at KFSHRC in collaboration with the ultra-micro 3D printing team, the technique relies on digitally redesigning the damaged portion of the inner ear outside the body using high fidelity simulation tools that replicate its natural shape. A thin implantable layer is then produced using three-dimensional micro printing to match the original anatomical structure, allowing it to be placed with precision without affecting surrounding tissues or disturbing the movement of inner ear fluids that are essential for balance.In its first clinical application, the technique successfully treated a patient who had endured more than two years of severe vertigo and significant imbalance caused by an abnormal opening in the superior semicircular canal. The medical team created an ultra-fine anatomical template of the affected area, which enabled the production of a thin silicone layer through three-dimensional printing to close the opening securely. This restored the patient’s balance completely while preserving the delicate functions of the inner ear.The symptoms had profoundly affected the patient’s quality of life. Recurrent vertigo, imbalance, hearing weakness, and heightened sensitivity to sound limited daily activities and required continuous family support. Regaining balance through this innovative intervention marked a turning point that brought an end to a two-year journey of suffering.This approach represents a major advancement over traditional methods that typically rely on destroying the affected portion of the ear to relieve symptoms, a process that often results in partial loss of function. The new technique enables precise reconstruction of the damaged structure while maintaining its natural role. It also opens the door to future applications for repairing areas within the inner ear that are difficult to access, providing more accurate treatment options for patients with complex balance related disorders.The achievement aligns with KFSHRC’s commitment to precision medicine as a key driver of clinical development through the use of advanced micro printing, high resolution imaging, and digital modeling technologies to design therapeutic solutions tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. This work supports the hospital’s vision to be the provider of choice for highly specialized healthcare.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also is the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

