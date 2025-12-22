KFSHRC Wins APEX Award for Excellence from American Association for Respiratory Care

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has won the 2025 Apex Award of Excellence after its Respiratory Care Department met the highest professional standards and evidence-based practices. The department was selected as one of only 21 worldwide to receive the honor, following an assessment against 14 rigorous criteria covering clinical competence, operational quality, patient safety, and professional development.Presented by the American Association for Respiratory Care, the Apex Award is a respected global recognition granted to a wide range of healthcare providers, educational programs, and respiratory transport services. The award reflects the breadth of international competition this year and highlights KFSHRC’s performance in a highly selective review process.This recognition crowns the department’s efforts to deliver a step change in respiratory services through a comprehensive model that includes critical care, long-term home ventilation, pulmonary function testing and sleep studies, and pulmonary rehabilitation. The department also plays a key role in specialized training and education and is accredited as a qualified center for training respiratory critical care professionals, further strengthening its scientific and professional standing locally and globally.In parallel, the department continues to drive quality improvement through performance-enhancement initiatives, more efficient operations, and a stronger focus on patient experience and satisfaction. It also invests in clear career pathways and retention programs for respiratory professionals, reflecting a deep commitment to a culture of quality and continuous improvement in line with international best practice.This achievement is another milestone in KFSHRC’s journey to consolidate its role as a leading referral center in respiratory medicine, delivering safer and more efficient care that supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 for a world-class healthcare system focused on patient safety and experience.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

