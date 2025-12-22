KFSHRC Plays a Key Role in Expanding the World’s Leading Genetic Disease Database

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has reinforced its position as one of the world’s leading institutions in rare disease research by contributing nearly 10% of the global entries in the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database, a cornerstone reference for genetic and hereditary disorders.By generating such a significant share of entries, KFSHRC not only enhances the understanding of rare diseases but also empowers the international scientific community with essential genomic data, fostering innovation in precision medicine and the development of novel therapies.This achievement reflects KFSHRC’s commitment to its vision of delivering patient-centered, world-class healthcare while driving scientific discovery that extends far beyond Saudi Arabia, affirming the Kingdom’s growing influence in global biomedical research.OMIM, maintained by Johns Hopkins University, contains over 27,000 entries on human genes and genetic conditions, and has been continuously updated for more than five decades. It serves as the daily reference point for nearly every clinician and researcher in genetics worldwide, making KFSHRC’s contribution a vital part of advancing rare disease diagnostics and the interpretation of genetic mutations.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

