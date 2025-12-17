Skillable launches Skillable Marketplace, a global catalog for virtual IT labs built by software and training experts

Skillable Marketplace makes virtual IT labs more accessible to buyers globally while providing additional revenue for organizations.

With Skillable Marketplace, our goal is to provide a destination where anyone can build confidence and validated expertise via modern hands-on learning experiences on the world’s top software brands.” — Dave Reed, SVP of Corporate and Business Development for Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning and skill validation, today announced the launch of Skillable Marketplace, a curated catalog of ready-to-launch hands-on labs designed and built by industry experts including EC-Council, Citrix, Comtech, CyberWargames AI and more. A range of virtual IT labs will be available, curated by roles, skill and product to help teams, managers and individuals build real capabilities through hands-on experiences.

Monetizing labs

Skillable Marketplace benefits software, technology and training organizations with an additional revenue channel. The global catalog enables organizations to further monetize their lab content and reach learners who otherwise could not access those labs, with minimal overhead costs. Sellers on Skillable Marketplace will benefit from publishing guidelines, monthly reporting and payouts and support with hosting, uptime, payments and compliance.

Steve Graham, Senior Vice President and Head of North America at EC-Council said, "Cybersecurity professionals need realistic, hands-on experience to master their craft—whether that's in the classroom or on their own time. Our launch on the Skillable marketplace extends our industry-leading practical training beyond traditional learning environments, making high-quality lab exercises available on-demand, 24/7. We're empowering security teams to build genuine operational expertise whenever and wherever they need it, ensuring continuous skill development that keeps pace with today's evolving threat landscape.”

For lab creators, Skillable Marketplace removes the friction typically associated with selling their content. Without scheduling demands or logistical constraints, authors can reach global customers and a collective audience, whether through their organization or as independent creators.

Increased revenue and reach

Early adopters highlight Skillable Marketplace’s ability to accelerate reach and revenue by eliminating manual distribution and administrative overhead. Asif Matadar, Founder and CEO of CyberWargames AI, said, “Skillable Marketplace’s on-demand access is a critical advantage for CyberWargames AI. By eliminating manual delivery and setup, I can scale my lab offerings rapidly and focus my time where it matters most: Developing increasingly complex, customized labs for enterprise clients. Marketplace will help us reach customers faster and adapt continuously to the evolving cybersecurity landscape.”

Instant access to virtual IT labs

Skillable Marketplace gives organizations, and individuals, instant access without the need for contracts or Purchase Order Agreements that often delay training launches. Once purchased through a simple, self-service checkout experience, labs will launch in a single click directly from the browser. The labs run natively in a live environment, reflecting the real-world technologies that workers use in their everyday roles.

Safe practice and skill application

Since virtual IT labs are non-production environments, they enable learners to practice, experiment and apply their knowledge, without compromising live data or operations. Challenges and scenarios stretch and test their skills, showing learners how to apply theoretical knowledge in realistic situations such as defending against a cyber-attack or setting up a database correctly.

“At Skillable, we believe learners deserve access to real-world, hands-on experiences the moment they need them,” said Dave Reed, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development for Skillable. “With Skillable Marketplace, our goal is to provide a destination where anyone can build confidence and validated expertise via modern hands-on learning experiences on the world’s top technology and software brands. We’re making expert-built training available on demand while empowering our customers to reach new audiences and generate new revenue. It’s a faster, more flexible and more impactful way to build and validate the most in-demand technical skills.”

See more details on Skillable Marketplace here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.