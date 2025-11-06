Skillable recognized by Training Industry as a 2025 Top IT and Technical Training Company

This is the 6th consecutive time that Skillable has made the list, which celebrates innovative and impactful training.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, is part of the 2025 Training Industry Top IT and Technical Training Company list. This is the 6th consecutive time that Skillable has made the list, which celebrates innovative and impactful training. At a time when technical knowledge and application have never been more vital, the recognition highlights Skillable’s growth, customer successes and product capabilities.

Companies that are included in the 2025 Training Industry Top IT and Technical Training list are judged based on the scope and quality of their training solutions, market presence, innovation and impact, customer relationships, business performance and growth trajectory.

Skillable prides itself on the real-world impact that its virtual IT labs have on organizations and their learners. Telecommunications company Calix, for example, increased engaged across its entire learning ecosystem by 20% since integrating hands-on practice into its training. IT training company Nexus Human is saving $17,000 in CAPEX costs, $13,500 in electricity costs and 57% in operations resources annually since partnering with Skillable to deliver hands-on training.

“This year’s Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies highlight a forward-thinking group of providers shaping the future of IT learning,” said Jalen Banks, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These organizations deliver high-quality training for IT, cybersecurity, data and other technical professionals, including in-demand programs focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. They continue to leverage tools such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and virtual labs to provide skill-based learning that evolves alongside the rapidly changing IT landscape.”

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable said, “We are immensely proud to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year on Training Industry’s Top 20 for IT and Technical Training. Technical skills are vital for everyone, especially with AI and other innovations. Hands-on practice gives people the proficiency and validation they need to work alongside agentic AI, defend against a cyber-attack, respond to an outage and numerous other software and hardware skills. That’s why, as more technology features come to the market, Skillable remains committed to empowering individuals, organizations, training partners and more to build and apply technical skills at scale. Through meaningful, practical experiences that prepares everyone for whatever comes next.”

