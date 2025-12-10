Skillable’s 18-time Virtual IT Labs Leader ranking reflects hands-on labs’ impact on customer education and enablement

With Skillable, I was able to set up a virtual lab where each learner could experiment independently. They made mistakes, learned from them and came out more confident.” — G2 reviewer

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, is named for the 18th time as a Virtual IT Labs Leader in the G2 Winter 2026 report. The ranking is based on user reviews from the quarter, highlighting the consistent performance and customer satisfaction that Skillable has achieved among its customers and their users, instructors and learners. Skillable earned 52 badges in this quarter’s G2 report including Best Usability, Best Results, Best Relationship and Most Implementable.

Skillable has achieved the Virtual IT Labs Leader ranking in all three business segments (Enterprise, Mid-market and Small Business), reflecting the flexibility and scalability of its lab platform. Customers, including Majesco, Quest, EC Council, Infosec and Citrix, rely on Skillable as the platform for their virtual IT labs to empower their users and bolster product adoption. Virtual IT labs, also known as hands-on labs, are a scalable, online-based experiential learning solution for customer education and training, partner enablement, technical sales enablement and certifications.

As well as its Virtual IT Lab Leader rating, Skillable was also named a Leader in the Technical Skills Development and Customer Education categories. Labs are an impactful hands-on way for technology vendors to build user skills and confidence in their products in a safe, non-production environment. The exact configuration and workflows of a users’ organization can be reflected in the lab environment, helping them understand exactly how to use a technology in their daily work. Labs can be set up to guide users through using a product correctly, be a place for exploration and experimentation without risk and to validate that they are ready to deploy in the real world. As one G2 reviewer explains, "I really like how Skillable combines realistic, hands-on labs with clear guidance. It’s very helpful to practice directly in real environments instead of just reading theory."

Another G2 reviewer highlights, "One of the biggest challenges I faced was delivering consistent, real-world training without access to live environments. I remember a session where I had to teach a group of learners about role-based security configurations. Before Skillable, this would have meant either a dry theoretical walkthrough or a risky live demo. With Skillable, I was able to set up a virtual lab where each learner could experiment independently. They made mistakes, learned from them and came out more confident. It’s solving the problem of safe, scalable and effective technical training—and that’s a game-changer for me."

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable, said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re proud that so many have achieved real results through hands-on, immersive learning experiences. Being recognized as an 18-time G2 Virtual IT Labs Leader and a Leader in Technical Skills Development and Customer Education highlights the trust our customers place in skill-building that’s practical, safe and directly relevant to their users’ daily work. By enabling individuals to practice and master new technologies in dedicated lab environments, we’re helping people build confidence and proficiency before taking on challenges in the real world. We’re grateful for the feedback that shapes our platform and ensures we continue to meet the evolving needs of users, trainers and organizations alike.”

