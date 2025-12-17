Prime Minister Golob today hosted Evangelical Bishop

SLOVENIA, December 17 - The meeting was held to mark the installation of the new Evangelical bishop and to exchange the participants' views.

During the conversation, they highlighted the importance of mutual respect, dialogue and the role of religious communities in modern society. The Prime Minister expressed his good wishes for the start of Bishop Erniša's new term and thanked Bishop Novak for his work and contribution to the community so far.



Their discussion also touched upon the importance of continued cooperation and open dialogue in the future, especially on issues concerning coexistence, solidarity and concern for the common good.