The University of Arizona Global Campus Recognized in 2025 ADEIL Course and Support Service Awards

Our work is driven by a commitment to reduce textbook costs without compromising quality, and we’re proud of how our teams work together to deliver on that promise.” — Lindsay Devine, senior director of Learning Resources and Products

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has been recognized by the Association for Distance Education and Independent Learning (ADEIL) in the 2025 ADEIL Course and Excellence in Support Service Awards , which honor achievements that reflect the mission of UAGC to expand access to high-quality, flexible online education.The ADEIL Awards Committee announced the 2025 ADEIL Support Service Award winner: the UAGC Learning Resources and Library teams, led by Lindsay Devine, senior director of Learning Resources and Products, and Kira Heske, associate director of Learning Support. The team is recognized for its partnership in advocating for and advancing high-quality course materials for students at a low or no cost.“Our work is driven by a commitment to reduce textbook costs without compromising quality, and we’re proud of how our teams work together to deliver on that promise.” said Devine and Heske. “We are honored to receive this recognition from ADEIL and grateful for the cross-campus collaboration that makes this work possible.”The ADEIL course award recognizes the accomplishment of the instructor, author, primary editor, and design teams who worked together to create exemplary courses. As part of this recognition, the ADEIL Course Award Honorable Mention highlights a course that transforms everyday reading into a powerful, portable skill set for college, career, and life.GEN 104: Reading Strategies, led by Rebecca Campbell, assistant professor at UAGC, received this honor for elevating foundational skills through accessible design, iterative practice, and authentic reflection.“This recognition reflects the commitment of our faculty and staff to ensuring that high-quality, affordable learning experiences are accessible to all students,” said Gary Packard, senior vice president for Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “UAGC exists to expand educational opportunity, and these awards reaffirm the impact of that work every day.”###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.