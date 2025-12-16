The University of Arizona Global Campus Scholarly Publication on Student Success Nominated for National Literature Award

Our work underscores the importance of building communities of care across all levels of higher education.” — Robin Dhakal, co-editor and assistant professor at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A scholarly volume edited by faculty and staff from the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has been nominated for the Phillip E. Frandson Award for Literature from UPCEA , the national association for professional, continuing, and online education. The book, Building Collaborative Learning Communities to Drive Student Success, was published by IGI Global Scientific Publishing and brings together international insights on strategies that strengthen student achievement in online and professional learning environments.The Phillip E. Frandson Award is one of UPCEA’s highest recognitions for publications that meaningfully advance the ideas or practice of online and continuing higher education. For the editors, the nomination affirms the purpose behind the nearly year-long global collaboration that brought the volume to life.“I am honored to see Building Collaborative Learning Communities to Drive Student Success nominated for the Phillip E. Frandson Award and to represent the University of Arizona Global Campus in advancing research on collaboration and student success,” said Robin Dhakal, co-editor and assistant professor at UAGC. “Our work underscores the importance of building communities of care across all levels of higher education.”The book includes contributions from 15 authors across four countries and examines topics such as collaborative leadership, instructional strategies, and community building in professional and online learning settings. Each chapter explores practices that help students feel more connected, supported, and engaged in their academic journey.“It is a genuine privilege to have our work recognized by the Board for the Phillip E. Frandson Award,” said Bill Davis, co-editor, assistant professor and program chair at UAGC. “IGI Global Scientific Publishing exemplifies excellence in scholarly contribution, and their support empowers authors to share research that elevates student success and advances the future of higher education.”The volume also highlights the importance of diverse institutional and global perspectives in shaping effective learning communities.“Developed through the collaboration of 15 authors from four countries, this work presents an innovative and globally informed examination of leadership, instructional strategies, and community building in professional, continuing, and online higher education,” said Kira Heske, co-editor and associate director of the Learning Support team at UAGC.Published in 2025, Building Collaborative Learning Communities to Drive Student Success explores themes including artificial intelligence in education, collaborative coaching, instructional practices, and leadership approaches that enhance student-centered learning environments. The book serves as a resource for educators, administrators, researchers, and practitioners seeking to deepen community-building strategies and improve outcomes for diverse student populations.“This recognition highlights the quality of research being led by faculty and staff at the University of Arizona Global Campus and their contributions to national conversations about online learning,” said Gary Packard, senior vice provost of Online Initiatives. “The editors and contributors have developed a work that reflects the mission of the university to expand access and support student success through high-quality education.”###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.