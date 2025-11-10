The University of Arizona Global Campus Newly Relaunches Six Online Degree Programs to Expand Access and Career Pathways

We’re ensuring our degree offerings evolve alongside the world of work, preparing students not only for their first career but for lifelong adaptability and advancement.” — Blake Naughton

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has newly relaunched six online degree programs designed to meet evolving workforce needs and enhance opportunities for adult learners. The refreshed programs strengthen academic alignment with industry trends and reaffirm the university’s commitment to accessible, high-quality education.The relaunched programs include: Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics (BABE) : Provides a foundation in economic theory and applied analysis to understand how markets function, inform business decisions, and evaluate policies that influence individuals, organizations, and the global economy. Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies (BACS) : Focuses on the principles of effective communication, exploring messaging strategies, media literacy, and interpersonal dynamics relevant to organizational and professional settings.• Bachelor of Arts in Health and Wellness (BAHW): Examines the relationship between nutrition, fitness, stress management, and overall well-being to prepare students to address health promotion and preventive care across diverse populations.• Bachelor of Arts in Social Science (BASS): Integrates applied research, data analysis, and problem-solving to explore social, cultural, and organizational challenges and their impact across sectors.• Bachelor of Arts in Supply Chain Management (BASCM): Emphasizes logistics, procurement, and operations management, with a focus on strategic, data-driven decision-making in global supply chains.• Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning with Technology (MATLT): Centers on the integration of emerging technologies and digital tools to design inclusive, engaging, and effective learning environments across educational settings.Each program has been updated to reflect current trends in business, technology, communication, and education, ensuring students gain practical skills and theoretical knowledge applicable in today’s dynamic job market. Courses are delivered 100% online, offering flexibility for working adults, parents, and service members balancing education with other commitments.“These refreshed programs represent our dedication to continuous improvement and student success,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “We’re ensuring our degree offerings evolve alongside the world of work, preparing students not only for their first career but for lifelong adaptability and advancement.”The programs are available for enrollment now, with classes beginning January 6, 2026. To learn more about each program or apply, visit www.uagc.edu ###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

