Qyrus Named a Leader in Autonomous Testing Platforms Evaluation by a Leading Industry Analyst Firm

Qyrus Qyrus named as Forrester Wave Leader, 2025

Qyrus receives the highest possible scores in Roadmap, Testing AI Across Different Dimensions, Testing RAG Pipelines, and Testing Agentic Tool Calling criteria.

As enterprises move from simple automation to true autonomy, we are dedicated to providing a platform that not only accelerates release velocity but also ensures trust in the generative AI systems.” — Ravi Sundaram

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qyrus, a provider of AI-powered software testing solutions to enterprises, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025 . The report evaluated the 15 most significant providers in the market based on 25 criteria.As organizations increasingly integrate artificial intelligence into their software development lifecycles, the demand for autonomous testing solutions that can validate both the applications and the AI models within them has surged. In this evaluation, Qyrus received the highest score possible (5.0) in the Roadmap, Testing AI Across Different Dimensions, Testing RAG Pipelines, Level of Autonomous Testing, Pricing Flexibility and transparency, and Testing Agentic Tool Calling criteria."We believe being named a Leader in a Forrester report is tremendous evidence of our vision to transform quality engineering through Agentic AI," said Ravi Sundaram, President at Qyrus. "As enterprises move from simple automation to true autonomy, we are dedicated to providing a platform that not only accelerates release velocity but also ensures trust in the generative AI systems building our future."The report notes that Qyrus "excels in AI testing dimensions, using heuristics and LLM to judge faithfulness, relevance, and coverage." With the rise of agentic workflows, Qyrus has focused heavily on agentic test orchestration. The report states, "Its Sense to Evaluate to Execute to Report (SEER) orchestration framework and excellent agentic tool calling result in an above-par score for autonomous testing".Qyrus’ platform enables enterprises to scale their testing efforts across web, mobile, and API layers while addressing the specific complexities of modern AI applications. In the report’s "Forrester's Take" section, the report concludes that "Qyrus suits enterprises seeking advanced AI-driven testing, multiagent orchestration, and robust validation of genAI outputs at speed and scale".Qyrus believes its recognition as a Leader underscores its commitment to innovation and its ability to support customers as they navigate the complexities of testing in an AI-first world.For more information on Qyrus and to learn more about its autonomous testing capabilities, please visit www.qyrus.com About QyrusQyrus is a leading AI-powered test automation platform dedicated to transforming how organizations approach software quality. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, Qyrus empowers teams to accelerate testing cycles, enhance application quality, and achieve faster time to market. Our comprehensive platform supports a wide range of testing needs, driving efficiency and innovation for businesses across various industries.DisclaimerForrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here Media Contact:marketing@qyrus.com

From Vision to Validation: Qyrus Recognized in the Forrester Wave™

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.