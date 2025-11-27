Gartner Mentions qAPI (Qyrus) as one of the leading tools in the 2025 issue of Essential Skills for Quality Engineers

Recognized in Gartner 2025 QA Skills report qAPI continues to redefine API testing with its codeless workflows, automation capabilities, and end-to-end coverage

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qyrus(qAPI), a leading provider of API testing solution, has been referenced in the Gartner report, "Essential Skills for Quality Engineers" published on Nov 10, 2025. qAPI’s mention reflects how well the platform aligns with the emerging must-have skills for Quality Engineers today.In the new Gartner report it was revealed that Quality engineers need to adopt effective techniques and apply advanced technologies to minimize software defects. Close to 70% of developers admitted to have increased their API usage in the last few years in the Guide to API test automation Report.There’s a growing industry-wide push to elevate the practice of quality engineering. As software systems become more complex, mastering a wide range of testing approaches has become needed skill for detecting defects early and maintaining high product quality. The Gartner report talks about the industry is today—and what skills, tools, and capabilities engineering teams will need to excel in the years ahead.This recognition has set an industry standard for qAPI as a codeless and an end-to-end API testing tool . It spans the full testing lifecycle, including functional testing to verify correctness at the endpoint level, workflow testing to validate multi-step business processes and performance testing to ensure reliability and scalability under real-world conditions.This year, qAPI also released automap, a visual, hands-free feature designed to automate the API workflow and chaining process. And Virtual User Balance, the recently released load tester, is helping thousands of developers and testers test effectively.To date, qAPI users have reported up to 60% reduction in testing time and 50% faster bug detection. The platform supports REST, SOAP, GraphQL, WebSockets, and gRPC APIs, providing end-to-end coverage for modern API architectures.The API testing market has traditionally been dominated by tools requiring significant coding expertise and technical knowledge. qAPI is changing the narrative with its codeless and intuitive interface that is helping teams to create detailed functional, process, and performance tests without having to rewrite them. The platform's AI-powered capabilities automatically generate test assertions, validate headers, endpoints and adapt to API changes—significantly reducing the time and expertise required for API testing.Read more about the skills QAs need in the Gartner report Essential Skills for Quality Engineers, Sushant Singhal 10 November 2025.Gartner Disclaimer:GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About qAPIqAPI, Powered by Qyrus, is a leading codeless API testing platform that specializes in delivering advanced cloud-based testing solutions . We help businesses with innovative tools and services designed to streamline API testing, ensure reliability, and enhance application performance. Trusted by financial institutions, logistics companies, and many more worldwide, we help organizations create products and APIs they can depend on for seamless performance and integration.To learn more about our products and services, visit us at qapi.qyrus.com.

