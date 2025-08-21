Leading Analyst Firm Recognizes Qyrus Impact in The Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2025 Report

Qyrus

Qyrus, a leading provider of test automation solutions, is listed as Notable Vendor in The Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2025 Report by Forrester.

Our inclusion validates our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions that address the evolving needs of modern software development and quality assurance.” — Ravi Sundram, President of Qyrus

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qyrus has been recognized as one of the cutting-edge AI-powered test automation platforms in the Forrester report, "The Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2025". This overview of the autonomous testing platforms (ATPs) market provides insights into vendors that empower organizations to accelerate time to value through AI-driven test automation, reduce strategic risk, increase the quality of governance, and democratize testing and cross-team collaboration.Forrester defines ATPs as "Platforms that combine traditional automation with AI and genAI agents to continuously perform increasingly autonomous testing tasks". These solutions are designed to generate and execute a wide range of functional and nonfunctional end-to-end tests across various products and applications, including those infused with AI, ensuring comprehensive and adaptive quality validation."We are proud to be acknowledged in Forrester's Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape report," said Ravi Sundram, President of Qyrus. "Our inclusion validates our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions that address the evolving needs of modern software development and quality assurance. As the market shifts towards more autonomous and intelligent systems, Qyrus is dedicated to empowering our customers with the tools they need to achieve superior quality and accelerated delivery."At Qyrus, our suite of AI agents, including TestPilot, TestGenerator, TestGenerator+, Rover, Eval, API Builder, Echo, and Healer, are designed to transform the testing lifecycle. These agents automate critical tasks such as test creation, exploration, data generation, and self-healing, directly from URLs, application screens, or even JIRA tickets. This empowers teams to achieve greater efficiency and ensure superior software quality through intelligent, autonomous testing.The report highlights the critical role of ATPs in addressing the challenges posed by the accelerated pace of modern software delivery. Product and application testers can leverage ATPs to:Accelerate time to value through AI-driven test automation: ATPs reduce the time required to design, generate, and maintain test cases by leveraging AI to automate traditionally manual tasks.Reduce strategic risk and increased quality of governance: AI-powered platforms enable risk-based testing orchestration, intelligent test scoping, and real-time analytics, allowing organizations to focus validation efforts where they matter most.Democratize testing and improve cross-team collaboration: With no-code/low-code interfaces, natural language test authoring, and AI-assisted test creation, autonomous platforms empower nontechnical users to contribute to quality efforts.Qyrus is listed as a Notable Vendor in the report. As explained in the report, Qyrus' industry focus includes financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing/production of consumer products. Qyrus supports both hosted, private SaaS and Multitenant SaaS deployment models.Qyrus specifically focuses on key extended use cases identified in the report: Non-functional performance testing and visual testing. These areas are crucial for evaluating system scalability and ensuring seamless user experiences by validating UI accuracy, responsiveness, and consistency.As AI platforms mature and agentic capabilities emerge, the report notes that the testing landscape is shifting from scripted automation to intelligent adaptive systems. This dynamic environment underscores the importance of advanced ATPs in maintaining quality of delivery and preventing testing from becoming a bottleneck in the software development lifecycle.About QyrusQyrus is a leading AI-powered test automation platform dedicated to transforming how organizations approach software quality. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, Qyrus empowers teams to accelerate testing cycles, enhance application quality, and achieve faster time to market. Our comprehensive platform supports a wide range of testing needs, driving efficiency and innovation for businesses across various industries.Disclaimers:The information about Qyrus in The Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2025 report is based on self-reported data and Forrester’s estimates.Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.