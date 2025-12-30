Filippo Loreti announces new management and strategic vision for 2026

Joker - Chaos Timekeeper Aquadiver - Red Agate Aquadiver - Skeleton

Under new French management, Filippo Loreti completes its transformation in 2025, improving key pain points while unveiling a new product vision for 2026

We didn’t come to rebrand Filippo Loreti. We came to rebuild it properly, with higher standards, clearer identity, and respect for the customers who believed in the brand from the beginning” — Victor Mathieu

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filippo Loreti, the microbrand that once disrupted the watch industry through one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns in its category, is entering a new chapter with a leadership transition and a comprehensive restructuring initiative. A new management team composed of French watch industry entrepreneurs with over two decades of experience has officially taken control, setting in motion a long-term plan to modernize operations, refine product positioning, and reintroduce the brand globally.

Filippo Loreti initially garnered international attention by raising more than $10 million across three Kickstarter launches, securing a place among the most notable success stories in the affordable luxury segment. The rapid surge in demand, however, presented operational challenges common among fast-scaling brands. Production capacity and logistics were unable to sustain volume, resulting in extended delivery timelines and reduced visibility within the watch collector community. The relaunch aims to address these challenges through a more structured and sustainable business framework.

Since assuming management in early 2025, the new leadership team has prioritized foundational stabilization. Customer support systems have been upgraded, internal supply chain reorganized, and logistics restructured for smoother fulfillment. Regional customer support teams have been introduced to enhance communication responsiveness, with the current operational model enabling more than 99% of orders to ship within 14 business days, a benchmark representing significant improvement from previous years. Additional enhancements are scheduled to roll out over the coming quarters to further elevate reliability and overall customer experience.

The brand also confirms a renewed focus on creativity and originality within design. Instead of competing through imitation of traditional haute horology aesthetics, Filippo Loreti will emphasize expressive collections that merge storytelling with contemporary watchmaking. Upcoming releases will explore new complications, innovative concepts, and collaborative partnerships with cultural icons including Disney and Warner Bros., opening opportunities for cross-industry engagement and collector-driven limited editions.

“This transitional phase is more than a change in management, it represents a shift in mindset and a return to the brand’s core promise,” stated a Filippo Loreti spokesperson. “The objective moving forward is to champion accessible watchmaking while exploring imaginative interpretations of design, narrative, and craft.”

The brand notes that the visual identity, product language, and communication approach have been refined to reflect greater transparency and maturity. The relaunch strategy includes expanded warehouse capacity across the United States, Europe, and Asia to improve delivery times for international markets. Development is also underway for special-edition lines, new complications tailored to a wider segment of watch enthusiasts, and community-driven initiatives designed to reconnect with long-time supporters of the brand.

As the new organizational structure solidifies, Filippo Loreti positions 2026 as a foundational year aimed at reinvigorating its presence in the global watch market. The forthcoming product lineup, along with a renewed commitment to responsible production and long-term development, marks what the company considers the beginning of a new era for the brand.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.