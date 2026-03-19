NHRA Marks 75 Years of Championship Drag Racing with Signature Filippo Loreti Timepieces

NHRA 75 RED & BLUE CHRONOGRAPH Filippo Loreti x NHRA 75th Anniversary collection NHRA 75 RED & BLUE CHRONOGRAPH WRISTSHOT

Two commemorative watches celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHRA, uniting precision watch design with motorsport performance

INDIANAPOLIS , IN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of a defining milestone in American motorsports, the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) has partnered with contemporary watch brand Filippo Loreti to unveil a collection commemorating NHRA’s 75th anniversary.

This NHRA watch collaboration introduces two exclusive models, each available on a stainless-steel bracelet or performance rubber strap, designed to celebrate seven-plus decades of speed, engineering excellence, and championship legacy in professional drag racing. The licensing partnership was brokered by JRL Group, NHRA’s licensing agency.

Celebrating 75 Years of NHRA Heritage

Since its founding in 1951, the NHRA has grown into the world’s premier drag racing authority, setting standards for competition, speed, and innovation across the motorsports industry. The 75th anniversary represents a historic moment for drivers, teams, and fans alike.

To commemorate this milestone, the Filippo Loreti x NHRA 75th Anniversary collection captures the spirit of the dragstrip through bold design language, technical precision, and commemorative detailing worthy of the occasion.

Two Distinct Models, Four Configurations

The collection features two celebratory references:

Performance Chronograph

A royal blue dynamic chronograph engineered with racing-inspired aesthetics and a highly legible dial layout. The design reflects the instrumentation and intensity of professional drag racing, emphasizing timing precision and visual impact.

Heritage Chronograph

A two-tone sport-driven chronograph model that blends contemporary design with refined detailing, offering a versatile tribute to the NHRA’s enduring legacy and evolution.

Each model is offered in two configurations:

• Stainless steel bracelet for a classic, structured presence

• High-performance rubber strap for a sport-forward, track-ready look

This dual offering ensures flexibility for collectors and enthusiasts who move seamlessly between events at the track and everyday wear.

Complimentary Custom Caseback Engraving

In keeping with the personal connection many fans share with the sport, every watch in the NHRA 75th Anniversary collection includes complimentary caseback engraving.

Customers may personalize their timepiece with a name, commemorative date, racing number, or meaningful message, transforming the watch into a bespoke tribute to NHRA history. This added customization reinforces the commemorative nature of the release while enhancing long-term collector value.

Anniversary Detailing

Both models prominently feature official NHRA 75th anniversary insignia and dedicated case back markings to celebrate this historic date. Designed for durability and precision, the watches combine motorsport-inspired aesthetics with everyday functionality.

A Convergence of Precision and Performance

The partnership between Filippo Loreti and the NHRA underscores a shared commitment to performance, precision engineering, and design excellence. By translating the energy of the dragstrip into a wearable mechanical instrument, the collaboration offers enthusiasts a tangible symbol of racing heritage.

As the NHRA marks 75 years of championship moments and record-breaking runs, this collection stands as a lasting tribute to the athletes, innovators, and fans who have propelled the sport forward.

Availability

The Filippo Loreti x NHRA 75th Anniversary watches are available now. Each model is available with a stainless-steel bracelet or rubber strap, with complimentary engraving included for all purchasers. This NHRA watch collection can be purchased at https://filippoloretiwatches.com/collections/nhra.

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About Filippo Loreti

Filippo Loreti is a contemporary watch brand known for performance-inspired design and limited-edition collaborations that connect with global enthusiast communities. https://filippoloretiwatches.com/

About the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About JRL Group

JRL Group is a full-service licensing and marketing agency specializing in the development and extension of corporate brands, trademarks, and sports and entertainment properties. JRL Group represents a broad range of clients in food, automotive, retail, sports, entertainment, publishing, and home fashion industries. www.jrlgroup.com

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For media inquiries, product details, or high-resolution assets, please contact:

partnerships@filippoloretiwatches.com



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