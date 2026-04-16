Atelier Loreti Launches the Celestial Tourbillon: A Custom-Built Automatic Tourbillon Watch From $850

Meteorite Tourbillon Open Caseback Meteorite Tourbillon Wristshot

The new Celestial Tourbillon collection pairs true mechanical complication with natural stone dials in four references starting at $850.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than two centuries, the tourbillon has occupied the highest shelf in watchmaking. Patented by Abraham-Louis Breguet in 1801 to counter the effect of gravity on a watch's escapement, it became, over time, less a precision device and more a symbol, proof of a maison's craft, and proof of a buyer's means. Entry prices for Swiss tourbillon watches still routinely sit above $20,000. Few brands have ever brought a genuine tourbillon to market under $1,000. Fewer still have done it with finishing this serious.

The Celestial Tourbillon, the inaugural tourbillon collection from Atelier Loreti, the high horology house of Filippo Loreti, is built to occupy the empty space between those two extremes. It is a true automatic tourbillon, finished with materials usually reserved for far more expensive watches, and it starts at $850.



A Caliber Built on Miyota and Reworked for Atelier Loreti

At the heart of the collection sits the L1T, an automatic tourbillon caliber based on the proven Miyota 8215 platform and customized for Atelier Loreti. The choice is deliberate. Miyota's 8215 is one of the most widely tested, easily serviced and dependable automatic movements in the industry. Starting from a known, reliable base is what allows the atelier to keep entry pricing within reach.

From that base, the L1T was reconfigured into a true tourbillon: a continuously rotating cage at six o'clock, more than two hundred components in total, and a layer of finishing, sculpted rotor, refined surfaces, engraved markings carrying the Celestial Tourbillon name and the Atelier Loreti signature, developed specifically for the collection. A sapphire exhibition caseback exposes the architecture in full.

"Exceptional watchmaking should be something you live with, not something you lock away," an Atelier Loreti spokesperson said. "We chose to build on Miyota because it gives us the reliability collectors deserve. Then we put our own work into every other layer of the watch — the tourbillon, the finishing, and the dials."

The decision to publish the movement's lineage rather than obscure it is itself a small act of differentiation in a category where opacity is the norm.



Four Dials, Four Natural Wonders

If the L1T is the engineering story, the dials are the visual one. Each Celestial Tourbillon dial is cut from natural stone, which means no two pieces are visually identical.

The Meteorite reference, at $1,050, is the halo. Cut from genuine meteoritic material and etched to reveal its crystalline pattern, it puts a fragment of a several-million-year-old cosmic event behind the tourbillon cage. The Blue Aventurine, at $850, reads as deep nocturnal blue flecked with shimmering particles, the sky moments after sunset. The Black Onyx, also $850, is mirror-polished for quiet depth. The Turquoise, at $850, brings the most organic surface of the four: vivid veining that turns each dial into its own fingerprint.

Across the four references, the brief is the same: let the stone do the work, and let the tourbillon turn beneath it.



Why It Matters

Read in the context of the wider Filippo Loreti story, the Celestial Tourbillon is more than a product launch. The brand was rebuilt in early 2025 by a new management team of watch entrepreneurs across France, the United States and Hong Kong, and its public-facing thesis has been consistent since: watchmaking is meant to be for everyone, not for a small elite. Putting a true automatic tourbillon in the catalogue at $850 is the most direct expression of that thesis to date.

It also fills a real gap in the market. Genuine automatic tourbillons rarely live below $5,000, and the under-$1,000 segment has historically been dominated by carousels, simulated tourbillons or unbranded movements of unclear provenance. A tourbillon built on a known Miyota base, with natural stone dials and proper exhibition finishing, is unusual at any price at $850, it is close to unprecedented.



Pricing & Availability

The Celestial Tourbillon collection is available exclusively through the Atelier Loreti pre-order window, open now through May 31, 2026, at filippoloretiwatches.com. The Turquoise, Blue Aventurine and Black Onyx references are priced at $850; the Meteorite reference at $1,050.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Atelier Loreti Celestial Tourbillon? The Celestial Tourbillon is the inaugural tourbillon collection from Atelier Loreti, the high horology house of Filippo Loreti. It pairs the L1T, an automatic tourbillon caliber based on the Miyota 8215 platform and customized for Atelier Loreti, with natural stone dials.

How much does the Celestial Tourbillon cost? Pricing starts at $850 for the Turquoise, Blue Aventurine and Black Onyx references. The Meteorite reference is $1,050.

Is the L1T a real tourbillon? Yes. The L1T is a true automatic tourbillon caliber with a continuously rotating cage at 6 o'clock, built on the proven Miyota 8215 platform and customized for Atelier Loreti, with more than 200 components.

When can I buy the Celestial Tourbillon? The pre-order window is open from April 9, 2026 through May 31, 2026 at filippoloretiwatches.com.

What is the difference between Atelier Loreti and Filippo Loreti? Filippo Loreti is the parent watch brand. Atelier Loreti is its high horology house, dedicated to proprietary calibers, complications and materials at accessible price points.

About Atelier Loreti

Atelier Loreti is the high horology house of Filippo Loreti, the Italian-inspired watch brand built on the conviction that watchmaking is meant to be for everyone, not for a small elite. A decade ago, Filippo Loreti became one of Kickstarter's most-funded watch projects, raising over $10 million across three campaigns. In early 2025, the brand was taken over by a new management team of watch entrepreneurs across France, the United States and Hong Kong, who stepped in to protect the original promise and rebuild the company on stronger foundations, responsible operations and honest communication. Today, Filippo Loreti pushes accessible watchmaking forward through bold design, collaborations with global culture icons including Disney, Warner Bros. and Marvel, and innovative complications at a welcoming price point.

Press inquiries: partnerships@filippoloretiwatches.com

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