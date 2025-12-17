Sofema Online Announces New Learning Management System Launching March 2, 2026

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online has announced the forthcoming launch of a next-generation Learning Management System (LMS), marking an update to its e-learning platform used to deliver aviation regulatory and vocational training worldwide.The Sofema Online Story: 15 Years of Aviation TrainingSofema began more than 15 years ago with the objective of providing practical regulatory and vocational training to the global aviation industry, responding to demand for flexible and accessible e-learning solutions.For the past 10 years, Sofema Online’s current platform, based on Joomla LMS, has supported the delivery of online aviation training. Over this period, the platform has supported approximately 175,000 enrollments in aviation regulatory compliance and vocational e-learning courses.Current Product Line-UpSofema Online’s training catalogue is intended to support a wide range of aviation sectors, including airlines, maintenance organisations (MROs), and design and manufacturing organisations. The current product range includes: EASA & FAA Regulatory Compliance: Training covering regulations including Part 145, Part M, Part 21, Part 147, and related requirements.Maintenance & Engineering: Courses covering maintenance fundamentals, human factors, Safety Management System (SMS) for maintenance, and technical procedures.Quality & Safety Management: Training focused on Quality Assurance (QA) and Safety Management Systems (SMS) aligned with international requirements.Vocational & Soft Skills: Professional development courses including leadership, auditing techniques, performance management, and aviation communication.Diplomas & Packages: Bundled course pathways, including Aircraft Maintenance Manpower Diplomas, structured as learning paths towards defined professional outcomes. New LMS : Platform UpdateSofema Online states that the breadth of its course portfolio has driven the move to a new LMS. The new system has been developed by Sofema’s internal IT team, drawing on experience gained from operating the existing platform for the last decade.According to the announcement, the new LMS is designed to provide:User experience updates: Revised navigation, a modern interface, and improved mobile responsiveness.Performance and reliability updates: Faster loading and infrastructure intended to support corporate and individual enrollments at scale.Learning tools and administration: Expanded tracking functionality, interactive elements, integrated examination features, and updated certificate management tools.Launch DateSofema Online has confirmed the official launch date for the new LMS as:Monday, March 2, 2026Early Registration and WaitlistSofema Online is encouraging early registration to support access when the platform goes live. To join the waitlist, interested parties are asked to email: lms.waitlist@sassofia.com

