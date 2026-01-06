Accelerate Your Aviation Career in 2026 with a Minimum of 25% Instant Savings on All Sofema Online Packages

Minimum of 25% Instant Savings on All Sofema Online Packages

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online has announced an update to its pricing policy aimed at supporting the continuous professional development of aviation professionals worldwide.Effective immediately, from the 1st of January 2026, every single Sofema Online Package and Diploma benefits from a significant discount of 25% off the full price.The initiative is intended to provide aviation professionals and organisations with improved access to structured regulatory training solutions, supporting upskilling, cross-training, and preparation for new professional responsibilities.Focus on Structured Package-Based LearningSofema Online packages consist of curated groups of courses designed to address the full knowledge framework required for specific regulatory and operational roles. These bundled programmes are structured to support regulatory compliance, competency development, and role-based qualification pathways.Under the updated 2026 pricing structure, each package and diploma benefits from a minimum 25% reduction, extending the long-standing package-based approach to training accessibility.Discounts Apply Across Key Training PathwaysWhether you are an individual looking to boost your CV or an organization planning a training budget, this discount applies to our most popular role-based solutions, including:• CAMO Learning Path Diploma – covering Continuing Airworthiness Management training requirements.• EASA Part 145 & 147 Instructor Diplomas – structured programmes for current and prospective aviation instructors.• Quality & Safety (EASA Ops) Diploma – supporting Compliance Monitoring and Safety Management functions.• Aircraft Technical Leasing Diploma – addressing regulatory and technical aspects of aircraft leasing.• Role-Specific Training Packages – including programmes focused on Stores Management, Production Planning, and other targeted operational roles.• The revised pricing is applicable to both individual learners and organisations managing training plans and regulatory competence development.About Sofema OnlineSofema Online is a specialised provider of digital aviation training, focused on regulatory and vocational education for the global aviation community. The organisation supports continuous professional development by delivering structured online learning programmes aligned with regulatory frameworks and operational requirements.Sofema Online’s training portfolio is designed to support both individuals pursuing career progression and organisations implementing compliance-driven training strategies.Further InformationDetails of the updated pricing and the full range of available Packages and Diplomas are available on Sofema Online. Enquiries may also be directed to team@sassofia.com.

